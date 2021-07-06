Hard Rock appoints new vice president of entertainment

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Tuesday announced the appointment of Michael Woodside as Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing Services.
Woodside previously spent 17 years at Borgata, serving most recently as the Vice President of Marketing, the release said. He's also been involved in a number of community efforts, and will represent Hard Rock in this year's Real Men Wear Pink event supporting breast cancer awareness.
"Hard Rock Atlantic City is excited to welcome Michael to our team," Hard Rock President Joe Lupo said in the release. "His extensive background in our industry is invaluable to our continued commitment to being the leader in live entertainment here in Atlantic City."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.