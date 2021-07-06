 Skip to main content
Hard Rock appoints new vice president of entertainment
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

 

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Tuesday announced the appointment of Michael Woodside as Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing Services.

Woodside previously spent 17 years at Borgata, serving most recently as the Vice President of Marketing, the release said. He's also been involved in a number of community efforts, and will represent Hard Rock in this year's Real Men Wear Pink event supporting breast cancer awareness.

"Hard Rock Atlantic City is excited to welcome Michael to our team," Hard Rock President Joe Lupo said in the release. "His extensive background in our industry is invaluable to our continued commitment to being the leader in live entertainment here in Atlantic City."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin



