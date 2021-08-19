 Skip to main content
Hard Rock announces COVID-19 vaccination incentive program
Hard Rock announces COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

HRHCAC

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

 Press archives

Hard Rock donates 3,000 meals to those in need in Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced Thursday a new incentive program for its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The "Rock Your Shot" campaign will provide a $100 gift card to fully vaccinated employees along with chances to win grand prizes including $50,000 cash, a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, 15 prizes of $15,000 each and more.

The program is open to all fully vaccinated employees of company-owned or managed Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming properties in the U.S. That includes hotels, casinos and corporate offices for the Hollywood, Florida-based company with 21,000 employees throughout the country.

"We are committed to a safe working environment for all of our team members," said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, in a news release. "With more team members vaccinated, there is less chance for the virus to spread to other team members and guests."

The vaccination incentive program is voluntary and open to all fully vaccinated employees in the past or in the future up through Oct. 31, when the grand prize drawing will occur. All vaccination information will remain confidential. 

“We are very appreciative of our corporate leadership to help protect both our team members and our guests,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, in a news release. “We are especially proud of the continued efforts to have the highest number of vaccinated team members in Atlantic City.”

On Monday, MGM Resorts announced all new hires and salaried employees in the U.S. who do not work from home will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. MGM owns Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City. Employees will be required to show proof they are vaccinated.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

