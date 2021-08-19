Hard Rock announces COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced Thursday a new incentive program for its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The "Rock Your Shot" campaign will provide a $100 gift card to fully vaccinated employees along with chances to win grand prizes including $50,000 cash, a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, 15 prizes of $15,000 each and more.

The program is open to all fully vaccinated employees of company-owned or managed Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming properties in the U.S. That includes hotels, casinos and corporate offices for the Hollywood, Florida-based company with 21,000 employees throughout the country.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MGM Resorts to require employee COVID-19 vaccinations by fall LAS VEGAS (AP) — Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday.

"We are committed to a safe working environment for all of our team members," said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, in a news release. "With more team members vaccinated, there is less chance for the virus to spread to other team members and guests."

The vaccination incentive program is voluntary and open to all fully vaccinated employees in the past or in the future up through Oct. 31, when the grand prize drawing will occur. All vaccination information will remain confidential.