Groundbreaking for Showboat waterpark scheduled for Jan. 12

ATLANTIC CITY — A groundbreaking for a proposed waterpark at the Showboat Atlantic City hotel will be held Jan. 12, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. predicted it will not be the usual speeches and shovel show.

"Knowing Bart Blatstein, it's not going to be typical," Small said Wednesday of what he expects from the event. "He's an over-the-top guy. I expect over the top."

Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments Inc. and owner of the Showboat, declined to comment Wednesday.

He will provide more information at the event, a spokesperson said.

Groundbreaking for the Island Waterpark will be at 10:30 a.m. The park will be built on New Jersey Avenue next to the Showboat.

"A lot of people doubted and thought this wasn't going to happen," Small said. "I always believed in it, I believe in Bart Blatstein."

The indoor waterpark is expected to occupy 103,000 square feet and will include slides, pools and a lazy river, food and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms, Showboat said.