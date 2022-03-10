Greater Atlantic City Chamber opposes proposed casino smoking ban

ATLANTIC CITY — The Greater Atlantic City Chamber has come out against legislation that would ban on smoking in Atlantic City casinos.

Chamber president Michael Chait, in a state released on behalf of the organization, said efforts to impose a permanent ban should be halted, adding the ban will have a negative impact on the casino industry.

Chait cited job losses and a decline in revenue, "which in turn would hurt local businesses and vendors that rely on the industry for their economic livelihood."

"We recognize the concerns of casino employees who support a smoking ban, but we also must keep in mind that thousands of employees and their families will be impacted by lost jobs if a ban is passed," Chait said.

The bill, like one that died without a vote in last year’s legislative session, would amend New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act to include casinos.

The gambling halls are specifically exempted from the law. In the assembly the bill has been referred to the Health Committee. While in the senate the bill has been referred to the Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.

Smoking is allowed on no more than 20% of a casino’s floor in Atlantic City.

Chait said that a smoking ban would put the city's casinos at a disadvantage with those in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, where smoking is allowed.

“By imposing a smoking ban, we are simply driving visitors, businesses and jobs away from our region to neighboring states," he said.

Spectrum Gaming Group, an independent gambling research firm, said last month in a report that a smoking ban in Atlantic City could cost up to 2,500 casino jobs and nearly 11% of casinos' revenue.

A group of casino workers and smoking opponents criticized the report, saying it prioritizes profits over the health of employees and customers. They also said it fails to examine what would happen in subsequent years as patrons get used to a smoking ban, citing the experience of some tribal casinos where it rebounded.

The Casino Association of New Jersey commissioned the Spectrum report, which did not recommend whether smoking should be banned. CANJ opposed the legislation in January, saying forcing smokers outside could turn away potential customers.

Still, permanently banning smoking in Atlantic City casinos is gaining renewed support in the state Legislature. Gov. Phil Murphy has said he will sign a smoking ban into law if a bill is passed.

Among other findings in the report, it determined that smokers, who account for 21% of Atlantic City gamblers, are worth more to casinos than non-smokers in that they tend to lose more money and spend more on non-gambling items.

Chait said that employment and visitation to the city is at a 20-year low, adding that the success of online gaming has created a misperception about the current state of the Atlantic City casino industry.

The national industry won $53 billion in 2021, the American Gaming Association showed in their year-end numbers report last month. Almost $45 billion was won from in-person gamblers, up 6.6% from 2019, the AGA showed.

"Land-based gaming revenues are down from 2019 and have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. As the numbers demonstrate, this is not the time to enact policy changes that could inflict yet another blow to an already struggling industry and the employees, families and businesses that it supports," Chait said.

Chait called Atlantic City the "economic engine of not only South Jersey, but the entire state," adding that the industry has produced more jobs, investment and tax revenue than any other industry in Atlantic County in the past 40 years.

"I urge legislators to protect the jobs, tourism and revenue that fuel our local and regional economy and oppose any efforts to enact a smoking ban at Atlantic City casinos," Chait said. "The growth and vitality of our community depend on it.”

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.