Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen opens at Caesars Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay's first Hell's Kitchen restaurant on the East Coast opened Wednesday at Caesars Atlantic City.

In a statement, the celebrity chef said his latest restaurant in the city — he also owns Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City — is revolutionary for the resort.

"The energy of the Hell's Kitchen dining room will be a perfect match for this iconic city as it transforms into a true East Coast dining destination thanks to the dedication and enormous support of the community by our partner at Caesars," Ramsay said.

Hell's Kitchen seats 233 on three levels and features mosaic tiles and custom lighting that combines brass rods and pitchfork features that run across high ceilings, offering every table a view of the kitchen inspired by the Fox cooking competition series, according to the release.

Menu items include beef Wellington, the Hell's Kitchen burger and sticky toffee pudding.

“The highly anticipated debut of Hell's Kitchen headlines our $200 million resort transformation, which will undoubtedly solidify Caesars Atlantic City as a leader in world-class hospitality on the East Coast,” said John Koster, regional president for Caesars Entertainment.

Gordon Ramsay

Ramsay

 Chris Pizzello

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

