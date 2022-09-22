Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen opens at Caesars Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay's first Hell's Kitchen restaurant on the East Coast opened Wednesday at Caesars Atlantic City.
In a statement, the celebrity chef said his latest restaurant in the city — he also owns Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City — is revolutionary for the resort.
"The energy of the Hell's Kitchen dining room will be a perfect match for this iconic city as it transforms into a true East Coast dining destination thanks to the dedication and enormous support of the community by our partner at Caesars," Ramsay said.
Hell's Kitchen seats 233 on three levels and features mosaic tiles and custom lighting that combines brass rods and pitchfork features that run across high ceilings, offering every table a view of the kitchen inspired by the Fox cooking competition series, according to the release.
People are also reading…
Menu items include beef Wellington, the Hell's Kitchen burger and sticky toffee pudding.
“The highly anticipated debut of Hell's Kitchen headlines our $200 million resort transformation, which will undoubtedly solidify Caesars Atlantic City as a leader in world-class hospitality on the East Coast,” said John Koster, regional president for Caesars Entertainment.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.