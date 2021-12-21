Following late night assembly approval, Casino PILOT bill heads to Murphy's desk

TRENTON — It took a long time, but the state Legislature passed a bill Monday that would give tax relief to Atlantic City’s casinos — and possibly prevent the closure of four of them.

In the senate, the bill was approved 21-14 with four people not entering a vote or abstaining. All Senate Republicans voted against it.

"There was a sense at least the Republicans and South Jersey senators recognized this bill does some things that are necessary, but also has some problems still in need of work on," said Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.

In the Assembly, the vote was 46-19 in favor with 13 not voting and two abstaining.

The bill now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk.

The vote in the Assembly went well into the night as many Republican members commented extensively on each bill to extend the session. It was a protest against rules that they show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the Statehouse complex, and most participated over the phone.

Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who sponsored an earlier version of the bill in the Assembly that was later changed to be identical with a Senate bill, voted against the new bill.