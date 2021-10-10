 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five years ago the Trump Taj Mahal closed, take a look back
0 comments
top story

Five years ago the Trump Taj Mahal closed, take a look back

{{featured_button_text}}
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)

 Viviana Pernot

On Oct. 10, 2016, the Trump Taj Mahal closed its doors for good. When it opened on April 2, 1990, the Taj Mahal had 120,000 square feet of gaming space and claimed to be the world’s largest casino. The casino also billed itself as the “eighth wonder of the world.”

The closure was caused by a labor dispute between Unite Here Local 54 and Carl Icahn, the owner of the property. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The closing left more than 2,800 employees looking for work. At the time, the Taj was the city’s fifth casino to close since 2014.

Since then the site has been transformed into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. 

Story from the property's closing. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News