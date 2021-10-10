Five years ago the Trump Taj Mahal closed, take a look back

Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
On Oct. 10, 2016, the Trump Taj Mahal closed its doors for good. When it opened on April 2, 1990, the Taj Mahal had 120,000 square feet of gaming space and claimed to be the world’s largest casino. The casino also billed itself as the “eighth wonder of the world.”
The closure was caused by a labor dispute between Unite Here Local 54 and Carl Icahn, the owner of the property.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The closing left more than 2,800 employees looking for work. At the time, the Taj was the city’s fifth casino to close since 2014.
Since then the site has been transformed into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
GALLERY: Take a look back at the closing of the Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Some of the last patrons leave the floor early Monday.
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
The doors of empty shops stand closed Monday morning.
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Most of the parking garage was closed during the Taj Mahal’s last three hours of life.
Viviana Pernot / staff photographer
Last three hours at Trump Taj Mahal
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Goodbye Trump Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Workers shared sad goodbyes early Monday morning, as visitors gambled in the final hours of the casino closing. Outside angry Local 54 pickets yelled and chanted as workers struggled to seal the doors shut from 5:59AM until 7:20AM. Monday October 10, 2016. (Viviana Pernot/ Staff Photographer)
Viviana Pernot
Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.