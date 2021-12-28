Despite growth, Atlantic City's casino industry continues to face challenges

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The drop in land-based gaming revenue helped contribute to state lawmakers approving an amendment to a casino payment in lieu of tax agreement.

Outgoing state Senate President Steve Sweeney said that without the agreement four of the city’s casinos would have closed. The Casino Association of New Jersey said in a statement the changes to the plan “will protect thousands of jobs and provide certainty and stability to the market” while helping to improve Atlantic City’s infrastructure and improve safety in the resort.

During the hearings on the amendment, state lawmakers questioned the lack of information and testimony from casino officials. During the hearings, no one representing the Casino Association of New Jersey testified to the need for the amendment.

The changes in the program are intended to help the casinos recover from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing large increases in payments in lieu of property taxes that would take effect if the bill is not passed.

The casinos would still pay more to the city, county and schools next year than this year even if the bill is enacted, but this year’s payments were based on 2020 revenues, which dropped dramatically from 2019 due to the start of the pandemic.