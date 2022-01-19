CRDA approves beer hall for Bally’s, apartment deal on Tennessee Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a plan for 14 residential units at the site of the former John Brooks Recovery Center at 20 S. Tennessee Ave.
As approved, the proposal from the Douglas Development Corp. would have the company purchase the building for $100,000.
Last month, the board approved another plan for the recovery center’s building at 1307 Pacific Ave., to sell the historic property for $1 to Odin US Holdings to be renovated for 56 new market rate apartments. The deal approved Tuesday is separate.
“This was the women’s facility, what was formerly known as the Tate building,” said Lance Landgraf, director of planning and development for the CRDA. He said the authority has been working on the project for years, including purchasing the property and building a new mainland facility for the recovery center.
Douglas Development is also looking at other properties in the same neighborhood, Landgraf said. Plans call for the redevelopment of the entire block, with a total of 47 new apartments. The corporation owns the parking garage in the area and has purchased another nearby building that Landgraf described as a problem boarding house.
“They’ve already invested in this area. They were a good partner in putting this project together,” Landgraf said. The plans do not include any financial contribution from the CRDA.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Casino gambling, sports betting and online wagering in New Jersey brought in over $4.7 billion in 2021, but the casinos' core business — in-person gambling — did slightly poorer than it did before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
There was no response to an initial request for proposals for the property, Landgraf said. CRDA staff reworked the requirements and, after a new request for proposals in September, received two responses, including the one from Douglas.
Also Tuesday, the board approved a site plan for a new project at Bally’s Atlantic City at 1900 Boardwalk. Within the Tourism District, the CRDA functions as the Planning Board, reviewing site plans and approving variances. The applicant is Premier Entertainment AC LLC.
“We’ve been calling it the Bally’s Beer Hall,” Landgraf said. The proposal is for a 5,100-square-foot beer hall in the courtyard of what was once the Dennis Hotel. The site was formerly Harry’s Bar and Grill, Landgraf said.
As proposed, the facility would be open air in the summer, but the glass structure would have walls that could be put up in bad weather, allowing the space to be heated in the winter.
“This will now be an indoor-outdoor space,” Landgraf said. “It can be used year-round.”
Considering the size of the site, the structure is small, he said. There also is an outdoor seating area and an outdoor stage proposed, which could help draw people in from the Boardwalk.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s casinos are forging ahead with ambitious new projects in 2022, ev…
In other business, the CRDA board approved a three-year community development grant to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties not to exceed $685,000. The money will allow JFS to expand its outpatient counseling services and address a surge in unmet mental health needs in Atlantic City due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CRDA staff.
The board also approved negotiating a grant with NAN Newark Tech World for its Leaders in Training program for at-risk youth.
“With prior funding from the CRDA in 2020 and 2021, what started as a program of 20 at-risk youth in 2019 is now serving over 250 at-risk youth receiving mentoring, workforce and life skills development,” reads a statement from the CRDA.
The amount is not to exceed $794,860, to pay support staff and payroll, with a matching grant of more than a half-million dollars from the Jingoli and Allen families, and the Casino Association of New Jersey, the CRDA said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.