CRDA approves beer hall for Bally’s, apartment deal on Tennessee Avenue

+3 NJ casinos, tracks won $4.7B in 2021; in-person winnings lag ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Casino gambling, sports betting and online wagering in New Jersey brought in over $4.7 billion in 2021, but the casinos' core business — in-person gambling — did slightly poorer than it did before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

There was no response to an initial request for proposals for the property, Landgraf said. CRDA staff reworked the requirements and, after a new request for proposals in September, received two responses, including the one from Douglas.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also Tuesday, the board approved a site plan for a new project at Bally’s Atlantic City at 1900 Boardwalk. Within the Tourism District, the CRDA functions as the Planning Board, reviewing site plans and approving variances. The applicant is Premier Entertainment AC LLC.

“We’ve been calling it the Bally’s Beer Hall,” Landgraf said. The proposal is for a 5,100-square-foot beer hall in the courtyard of what was once the Dennis Hotel. The site was formerly Harry’s Bar and Grill, Landgraf said.

As proposed, the facility would be open air in the summer, but the glass structure would have walls that could be put up in bad weather, allowing the space to be heated in the winter.

“This will now be an indoor-outdoor space,” Landgraf said. “It can be used year-round.”

Considering the size of the site, the structure is small, he said. There also is an outdoor seating area and an outdoor stage proposed, which could help draw people in from the Boardwalk.

+5 Investments in new projects on tap for 2022 in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s casinos are forging ahead with ambitious new projects in 2022, ev…