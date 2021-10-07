CRDA announces 37 to extend AC Restaurant Week menus

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority announced Thursday that 37 participating establishments will extend their Atlantic City Restaurant Week menus to next week.
Sponsored by the CRDA, the 13th annual Restaurant Week is ongoing through Saturday and features 59 restaurants throughout Atlantic County.
Angelica MacQueen and Justin Einwechter consider themselves to be “aspiring foodies.”
Establishments are offering one or both of a prefixed three-course lunch menu for $15.21 per person and a prefixed three-course dinner menu for $35.21. Tax, gratuity and beverages are not included in the price.
The following restaurants will extend into next week:
Atlantic City
- Amada: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 11, 14, 15
- American Bar & Grill: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 11, 12, 15
- American Cut: Dinner only, Oct. 12-15
- Angeline by Michael Symon: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 13, 14, 15
- Back Bay Ale House: Lunch & Dinner, Oct. 10-15
- Bar 32 Chocolate: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 13, 14, 15
- Blue Water Grille: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 11, 14, 15
- Capriccio: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 13, 14, 15
- Chart House: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 13, 14, 15
- Dolce Mare: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 11, 15
- Eastwind: Lunch & Dinner, Oct. 10-15
- FanDuel Sportsbook: Lunch only, Oct. 10-15
- Girasole Ristorante: Dinner only, Oct. 10-15
- Grotto Italian Ristorante: Dinner only, Oct.10, 11, 12, 15
- Guy Fieri’s Chophouse: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 11, 12, 15
- Izakaya: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 11, 14, 15
- Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 13, 14, 15
- Kuro: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 11, 15
- Lillie’s Asian Cuisine: Lunch & Dinner, Oct. 10, 14, 15
- Michael Patrick’s Brasserie: Lunch only, Oct. 10-15
- Noodles of the World: Lunch only, Oct. 10-15
- Rhythm & Spirits: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 13, 14, 15
- Ryfe Bar & Restaurant: Lunch & Dinner, Oct. 10-15
- Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 11, 14, 15
- Setaara Afghan French Cuisine: Dinner only, Oct. 13, 14
- Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall: Lunch & Dinner, Oct. 10-15
- The Metropolitan: Lunch only, Oct. 10, 11, 12, 15
- Top Golf Swing Suite: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 13, 14, 15
- The Twenties Bistro: Dinner, Oct. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15
- Vic & Anthony’s: Dinner only, Oct. 11-15
- Villain & Saint: Dinner only, Oct. 10, 11, 14, 15
- Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar: Lunch & Dinner, Oct. 10-15
- YOUYU Noodle Bar: Dinner only, Oct. 10-15
Margate
- Johnny’s Café & Lounge: Lunch & Dinner, Oct. 10-15
Mays Landing
- Careme’s Restaurant @ The Academy of Culinary Arts (ACCC): Lunch only, Oct. 11-14
- Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen: Lunch & Dinner, Oct. 10-15
Ventnor
- PJ Buckets Seafood: Lunch, Oct. 10; Dinner, Oct. 10, 11, 14, 15
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.