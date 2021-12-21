County executive threatens lawsuit as casino PILOT bill awaits Murphy's signature

The casinos would still pay more to the city, county and schools next year than this year even if the bill is enacted; but this year's payments were based on 2020 revenues, which dropped dramatically from 2019 due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casinos collectively expect to pay about $10 million to $15 million more next year if the bill passes. Without it, they say, their payments are due to rise by 50%.

Revenue figures reported by the state show the casinos’ overall numbers continuing to rise this year. But the casinos say those figures paint a distorted picture of their true financial condition by including money from internet gambling and sports betting with the money won from in-person gamblers.

Online and sports betting money must be shared with third party providers like technology platforms and sports books.

That is one big reason the bill excludes those two revenue streams — the fastest growing in Atlantic City’s casino industry — from calculations on how much the casinos must pay in lieu of taxes.

The casinos say their core business — winning money from in-person gamblers — is down from 2019, the year before the pandemic hit.