Citigroup to take over Atlantic City water park bond sale, report says

ATLANTIC CITY — Citigroup Inc. will soon take over as the underwriter of the $95 million municipal-bond sale that will finance the construction of the upcoming water park at Showboat, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Jessica Prada, administrative assistant for the Atlantic County Improvement Authority, said in the report the ACIA will hold a special session Thursday to vote on Citigroup's appointment. The previous underwriter, Janney Montgomery Scott, is being replaced after failing to sell the unrated bonds.
Jeffrey Winitsky, counsel for developer Bart Blatstein, said a new underwriter would "give the transaction a fresh perspective and marketing effort," the report said. According to Blatstein, Janet will still be part of the transaction.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority granted site plan approval for the park, and construction was originally set to conclude in May 2022.
