Dan + Shay, 8 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Dan + Shay are a duo from Nashville, Tennessee, who formed in 2013. Their chart-topping hits include “Speechless,” “Tequila” and “10,000 Hours.” The duo played all three songs live in concert during a show in December in St. Louis, according to setlist.fm.

Tickets are $99, $229 and $236 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

moe., 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

The Buffalo, New York, jam band has spent much of the past 30 years on the road, playing songs like “Puebla,” “Mar De Ma” and “Haze.” These songs can be found on their albums “What Happened to the La Las” in 2012 and “No Guts, No Glory” in 2014.

Tickets are $20, $69 and $79 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Volbeat, 8 p.m. Saturday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

Volbeat is a rock ensemble that formed in 2001 in Denmark. The band’s last album was 2021’s “Servant of the Mind.”

The group played its No. 1 hits from the mainstream rock charts, including “Wait a Minute My Girl,” “Die to Live” and “Black Rose,” live during a show last month in Indiana.

The hard rock band Halestorm, which formed in 1997 in Pennsylvania, is the opening act.

Tickets are $59 and $79 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Air Supply, “The Lost in Love Experience,” 9 p.m. Friday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

Known for Russell Hitchcock’s tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple songs, Air Supply is a soft rock group that formed in 1975 in Melbourne, Australia. The duo were a staple of early 1980s radio.

Air Supply had a succession of hits worldwide, including eight top-five hits on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, such as “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World” and “Lost in Love.” The group played all three songs live during a show last month in Iowa.

Tickets are $29, $49 and $69 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Ambrosia, 9 p.m. Saturday, Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

The soft rock band Ambrosia formed in 1970 in Los Angeles. During their early recording history, they won five Grammy nominations and received frequent radio airplay.

Ambrosia achieved five top-40 hit singles on Warner Bros. Records, released between 1975 and 1980, including “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me.” The group performed both songs live during a show last month at the Golden Nugget Casino in Las Vegas.

Tickets are $30 and $35 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The Blooze Brothers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

For over three decades, the Blooze Brothers has been one of Chicagoland’s most in-demand bands. They not only honor the music made by the original Blues Brothers in movies, recordings and TV, but the spirit in which they played, from Dan Aykroyd’s love of traditional blues and soul to John Belushi’s love of classic rock.

Tickets are $35, $45 and $55 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The Hook, 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, Warner Theatre, Caesars Atlantic City.

Spiegelworld presents The Hook, Atlantic City’s first-ever permanent entertainment residency. The Hook brings Spiegelworld’s signature blend of absurdity, comedy and superhuman feats to the casino.

Tickets are $68 and are available at spiegelworld.com.

MJ Live, 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Showroom, Bally’s Atlantic City.

Michael Jackson impersonator Rodrigo Teaser brings his one-of-a-kind tribute show to the U.S. for the first time this summer.

Tickets start at $30, and children under 12 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Enter BOKID at check out. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, ticketweb.com or at the box office on show dates.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Disco Inferno, 8 p.m. Sunday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

The disco tribute concert features the music of ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, KC and the Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White and more.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.