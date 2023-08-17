Daughtry: Bare Bones Acoustic Tour 2023 with special guest Ayron Jones, 8 p.m. Friday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Daughtry will perform stripped-down, acoustic versions of their hits, from chart-topping singles like “Home” and “It’s Not Over” to new favorites such as “Heavy Is the Crown.”

The band played all three songs and other tunes live in concert during a show earlier this month in Detroit, setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $69, $89, $119, $189, $266 and $275 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

John Fogerty, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Atlantic City.

The former leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty’s hits include “Centerfield,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and “Proud Mary.” He played all four songs and many other hits live in concert earlier this month during a show in Cincinnati.

Tickets are $119.50 and $179.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Matt Rife, 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

Rife, 27, of Columbus, Ohio, is best known for guest roles on the sketch comedy and improv game show series “Wild ‘n Out,” as Brandon Bliss on the comedy television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and as Logan on the comedy television series “Fresh off the Boat.”

He also released a self-titled comedy special, “Matthew Steven Rife.”

All five shows are sold out. Attendees must be at least 18 or older, unless accompanied by an adult.

The Righteous Brothers, 9 p.m. Saturday, Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame duo consists of original member bass-baritone Bill Medley and now Buckey Heard, who has been a member since 2016. Original tenor Bobby Hatfield died in 2003.

The concert experience features their biggest hits, “Unchained Melody,” “Rock and Roll Heaven” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.” The duo performed all three songs and other singles live in concert during a show last month in Las Vegas.

Tickets are $59 and $69 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Chris Distefano: Right Intention, Wrong Move tour, 9 p.m. Friday and 7p.m. Saturday, The Music Box, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Distefano, 38, quickly rose to success after being named the funniest person on MTV for his performances on the “Guy Code” and “Girl Code” series.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Distefano released his first Netflix special last year, covering topics such as mask regulations, the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine along with his daughters and Latino women, the website leisurebyte.com said.

Tickets are $55 and $65 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

One Funny Lisa Marie, an A.C. Jokes Special Event, 6 p.m. Saturday, The Screening Room on the 13th floor of the Ocean Tower, Resorts Casino Hotel.

Lisa Marie grew up in a fully Italian household that greatly influenced her humor. Her first viral video in June 2019 was her ranting about her husband’s torn pants.

The featured act and host will be Buda the Comedian and Matt Bridgestone, respectively.

Tickets range in price between $35 and $90 and are available at acjokes.com.

The Hook, 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, Warner Theatre, Caesars Atlantic City.

Spiegelworld presents The Hook, Atlantic City’s first-ever permanent entertainment residency. The Hook brings Spiegelworld’s signature blend of absurdity, comedy and superhuman feats to the casino.

Tickets are $68 and are available at spiegelworld.com.

MJ Live, 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Showroom, Bally’s Atlantic City.

Michael Jackson impersonator Rodrigo Teaser brings his one-of-a-kind tribute show to the U.S. for the first time this summer.

Tickets start at $30, and children under 12 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Enter BOKID at check out. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, ticketweb.com or at the box office on show dates.

Euphoria Variety Show, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Featuring a dynamic cast of talented performers, Euphoria takes patrons on a journey through comedy, dance and music.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Disco Inferno, 8 p.m. Sunday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

The disco tribute concert features the music of ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, KC and the Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White and more.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

— Vincent Jackson