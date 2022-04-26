Caesars breaks ground on solar project in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Caesars Entertainment has broken ground on a solar project that will help power its three properties in the resort.

Caesars and DSD Renewables, the company installing the solar system, anticipate the new hardware will generate more than 10,000 kWh of clean, renewable energy and prevent about 8,144 tons of carbon dioxide from being used yearly.

Caesars Entertainment owns Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City.

DSD and Caesars collaborated with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to ensure the projects would benefit the city's people and surrounding communities, the companies said in a news release.

Caesars' goal is to fully reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The project should be finished by late 2022, the company said Tuesday.

Atlantic City 2021 casino earns surpass pre-pandemic levels Atlantic City’s casino earnings have surpassed where they were before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Figures released Friday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show eight of the nine casinos posted a gross operating profit last year. Collectively, the nine casinos earned nearly $767 million in 2021, far eclipsing the $117 million they made in 2020. Their performance also exceeded that of 2019, the year before the coronavirus outbreak, when they earned nearly $594 million. But most of the improvement is due to the performance of just two casinos _ Hard Rock and Ocean _ with the other seven casinos flat compared with 2019.

“We are excited to break ground on our new solar panel portfolio today at Tropicana, Caesars and Harrah’s Resort — a critical step in our CodeGreen strategy in the Atlantic City region,” said John Koster, regional president of Caesars Entertainment’s Eastern Division. “Our Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City resorts are committed to being leaders in environmental sustainability as we work toward reducing our environmental footprint and aim to create more clean energy in the market.”

In addition to developing and financing the installations, DSD, based in Schenectady, New York, will be the system's long-term owner and operator. The pair say they're currently exploring solar projects at other Caesars properties in California, Illinois, Maryland and Nevada.

“We are committed to the communities we call home by exploring and implementing plans to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Eric Dominguez, senior vice president of engineering and asset management for Caesars. “The heart of our CodeGreen environmental strategy is our ability to continuously improve our business and environmental performance, and leveraging our expanding partnership with DSD enables us to do just that.”

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.