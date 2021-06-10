 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caesars appoints new Eastern Division regional president
0 comments

Caesars appoints new Eastern Division regional president

{{featured_button_text}}
Caesars Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. on Wednesday announced the appointment of John Koster as regional president of the Eastern Division.

Having previously been the senior vice president and general manager of the company's Lake Tahoe properties, Koster will oversee its Atlantic City resorts, which includes Tropicana, Harrad's Resort and Caesars. He also has hospitality experience in five countries and served as regional president of Caesars' Western Division.

"John’s in-depth knowledge of the gaming industry, as well as his passion for going all in on service, make him the logical choice to lead our East Coast properties into the future," Caesars President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Carano said in a news release. "The next three years, particularly in Atlantic City, will be an exciting time for our Company with $400 million in upgrades and enhancements planned at our resorts. Our master capital plan will undoubtedly transform Atlantic City as a top destination market, and I am confident that under John’s leadership, our East Coast properties will be well-positioned for long-term success."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish zoo unveils rare Siberian tiger cubs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News