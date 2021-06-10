Caesars appoints new Eastern Division regional president

ATLANTIC CITY — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. on Wednesday announced the appointment of John Koster as regional president of the Eastern Division.
Having previously been the senior vice president and general manager of the company's Lake Tahoe properties, Koster will oversee its Atlantic City resorts, which includes Tropicana, Harrad's Resort and Caesars. He also has hospitality experience in five countries and served as regional president of Caesars' Western Division.
"John’s in-depth knowledge of the gaming industry, as well as his passion for going all in on service, make him the logical choice to lead our East Coast properties into the future," Caesars President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Carano said in a news release. "The next three years, particularly in Atlantic City, will be an exciting time for our Company with $400 million in upgrades and enhancements planned at our resorts. Our master capital plan will undoubtedly transform Atlantic City as a top destination market, and I am confident that under John’s leadership, our East Coast properties will be well-positioned for long-term success."
