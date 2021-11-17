Business returns to Atlantic City Convention Center with League of Municipalities conference

That seemed to be the theme Thursday during the 106th annual New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center, the second day of the three-day event that dates back more than a century.
The conference was less about navigating a pandemic and more about getting back to business as usual.
Kevin McCarthy, a sales representative with Highway Equipment, which is based outside Pittsburgh but has an office in Monmouth County, said being in person was a much better way to do business.
“I think, especially in this world for municipalities and government agencies, a lot of people are stuck behind desks in offices,” said McCarthy, of Howell, Monmouth County. “So this is a good opportunity to get out and see everybody face to face. You really want to take advantage of that. To be here, and get to know everybody on a little more personal level, better, more so, than an email or just a phone call or answering a call on demand. It really goes a long way.”
The three-day conference generates more than 8,400 hotel rentals and $10 million in spending, according to Meet AC, an organization tasked with marketing the city.
There was no conference in Atlantic City last year due to COVID-19. This year, everyone who attends must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or produce a negative test.
Rapid testing was available in the main lobby.
The purpose of the conference is to help city officials from all over the state share ideas on how to better their respective towns and allow businesses to sell their services or foster ideas.
“It’s great for the city, great for the town, obviously booming business down here. It can’t hurt,” said Brett Gray, 37, of Monmouth County.
Gray, an area sales manager, was one of two people representing Deschamps Mat Systems Inc., which was showing off its Mobi-mat and Mobi-chair, two devices intended to help shore towns be more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They also make local beaches easier to navigate, especially in the soft sand.
“That is something on the forefront for every town, every municipality statewide,” Gray said.
Gray said he’s spoken with several people from South and Central Jersey interested in their product.
“Obviously New Jersey is a huge beach state, but we’re country-wide, everywhere from the north to the south. This is a big show for us,” said Gray, who added that Deschamps, which originated in France and has a location in Cedar Grove, Monmouth County, has been in the United States for 27 years.
Another aspect of South Jersey is its vicinity to water. EZ Dock, which has offices in Middletown, Monmouth County, and the Seaville section of Upper Township, has been coming to the conference in Atlantic City for several years.
“We do this show because a lot of towns will use our docks for kayaking, for paddle boarding, so they want the docks to get water access for people in their town,” said sales rep Jill Amato, of Middletown.
As people walked through the main convention room, many stopped and looked at some of the huge vehicles and machines that filled the center. Garbage trucks, cherry pickers, emergency vehicles and construction equipment were scattered throughout the hall.
Representatives from major construction equipment companies such as John Deere and Caterpillar brought some of their machinery to Atlantic City, and other companies, such as Highway Equipment, were there with smaller machines.
McCarthy, a territory account manager with Highway Equipment, and another coworker, Mike Pizzolato, were killing some time on the putting mat they had set up in front of their table, hoping to draw in some people by offering them opportunities to win prizes.
Different cities have different needs for certain types of construction equipment, McCarthy said. The goal, he said, is to offer municipalities an opportunity to purchase their equipment, some costing tens of thousands of dollars and up, at a discounted price that varies from quantity purchased to their involvement with the company’s cooperative program with other members to gain shared discounts.
“The level of trust and the relationships being built is due to serviceability and knowing you’re going to get what you expected when you put a request in,” McCarthy said.
The conference will continue at 8 a.m. Thursday with more than 500 exhibitors, 850 booths and more.
