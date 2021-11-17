Business returns to Atlantic City Convention Center with League of Municipalities conference

That seemed to be the theme Thursday during the 106th annual New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center, the second day of the three-day event that dates back more than a century.

The conference was less about navigating a pandemic and more about getting back to business as usual.

Kevin McCarthy, a sales representative with Highway Equipment, which is based outside Pittsburgh but has an office in Monmouth County, said being in person was a much better way to do business.

“I think, especially in this world for municipalities and government agencies, a lot of people are stuck behind desks in offices,” said McCarthy, of Howell, Monmouth County. “So this is a good opportunity to get out and see everybody face to face. You really want to take advantage of that. To be here, and get to know everybody on a little more personal level, better, more so, than an email or just a phone call or answering a call on demand. It really goes a long way.”

The three-day conference generates more than 8,400 hotel rentals and $10 million in spending, according to Meet AC, an organization tasked with marketing the city.

Groups join to support New Jersey offshore wind power ATLANTIC CITY — A coalition of environmental and faith-based groups in New Jersey began an e…