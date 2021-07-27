Brigantine native had his short film that was shot in Atlantic City shown at Cannes

Ian Barling lives in hipster Brooklyn, New York, but his hometown of Brigantine came out on top when it was time for him to pick a location for his latest short film.
Barling, 31, had one of his short films, titled “Safe,” selected as an entry into the Cannes Critics’ Week Shorts lineup. It was the first U.S. short to make the selection in four years, and the first time one of Barling’s films was accepted.
“I still don’t quite believe it. It has been a completely surreal experience,” Barling said during a phone interview from France. “It’s a complete shock and an honor. ... There is a lot of love for the art form and filmmakers.”
Because everyone was cooped up so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a bunch of people connected to “Safe” traveled to Cannes.
Besides Barling, who is the director, writer and producer, other people associated with the film who attended the Cannes screening were the other producers, Jordan Drake, Sam Kaminer and Bruno Vernaschi, actor Philip Ettinger, actress Noa Fisher, who was in the movie “Uncut Gems” with Adam Sandler, and Barling’s mother, Victoria Barling.
Victoria Barling, who lives in Brigantine, started at Resorts Casino Hotel on day one, and currently works at Harrah’s Atlantic City Resort and Casino.
Over the years, Barling said his mother has been an actor in his films, been the head of transportation and had people stay in her home.
“She’s been the rock, a partner in crime,” Barling said.
Barling, a 2008 Atlantic City High School graduate, never really thought about Atlantic City while he lived in the area, but once he moved away and was distanced from it, he realized it was really kind of special between the beauty of the ocean and the ugly things that gambling brings out in some people.
“There’s a stark contrast between beauty and decay,” Barling said about Atlantic City. “It’s a place like no other.”
Barling loved the aesthetics of the Showboat where most of his film is set.
“The theme of Mardi Gras, it played well against the drama going through their lives,” Barling said.
People from around the world were exposed to larger-than-life scenes of both South Tennessee and Pacific avenues at night, the casino floor and parking garage, and a human resources office on the fourth floor of the Showboat Atlantic City as they sat inside a 450-person capacity movie theater in France.
“We were determined to shoot there,” Barling said. “There was no ‘Plan B.’”
Barling has made six shorts films, and all but one or two of them have been shot in Atlantic City, he said. “Safe” was Barling’s thesis film in the graduate film program at Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.
ATLANTIC CITY — Entertainment offerings in the city today are a lot different than when Fred…
Before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in the state, “Safe” was shot over a six-day schedule in late January and early February 2020.
“Safe” was shot on 35mm film, backed by the Panavision New Filmmaker program, supported by Kodak, and partially funded by the Spike Lee NYU Production Grant. As a member of the NYU faculty, Lee chooses and advises each film personally.
For at least the last four years, Barling has been working with Heather Colache, director of the Atlantic City Film Commission. One of his earlier short movies was shot at Boardwalk Hall, Colache said.
“He is such an amazing personality,” Barling said. “They (Barling and his producers) are such a good group of guys, loyal to Atlantic City.”
One of the advantages of shooting in Atlantic City as opposed to other places is that the people here are easy to work with, Colache said. There is a tight-knit community here, and people who want to make films in the resort don’t receive the run around, Colache said.
“Safe” is a father and son drama about parental responsibility and privilege. The short was shot on location by director of photography Anna Franquesa-Solano, who also was the director of photography for the movie “The Farewell,” from 2019, starring Awkwafina.
“Safe,” Barling’s most ambitious film to date by far, stars Will Patton, who people will recognize from his character roles in such movies as “Minari” from last year, the remake of “Halloween” in 2018, “Remember the Titans” from 2010 and “Armageddon” from 1998.
Barling met Patton by chance in a café in New York City. Barling complimented Patton for his work in the 2016 movie “American Honey” with Shia La Beouf and Riley Keough. Barling left the café, but then, he returned, and Patton gave him his phone number.
“We kept in touch for a few years. We bounced ideas back and forth. The stars aligned,” Barling said.
Besides the director of photography, Barling credits Patton for helping him land Ettinger, who plays the son of Patton’s character in “Safe.” Ettinger starred in the 2017 movie “First Reformed” with Ethan Hawke.
“It all started with Will and his generosity,” Barling said.
Barling’s next film will be a full-length feature that will be set in Atlantic City and be an extension and expansion of the short film, he said. He described it as another father and son story where they are trying to navigate an emotionally distance relationship.
After Cannes, Barling said he will be submitting “Safe” to other film festivals.
“We are looking forward to its North American premiere,” Barling said.
GALLERY: Events at Showboat over the years
Showboat Hotel
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Showboat Hotel
Showboat Hotel
Halo Championship
Halo Championship
Halo Championship
Halo Championship
Halo Championship
Halo Championship
Halo Championship
Halo Championship
Halo Championship
080419_nws_woofstock
080419_nws_woofstock
080419_nws_woofstock
080419_nws_woofstock
080419_nws_woofstock
080419_nws_woofstock
080419_nws_woofstock
080419_nws_woofstock
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments
Showboat Hotel is renting luxury apartments
SEEN at New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival at Showboat (print caption)
SEEN at New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival at Showboat
SEEN at New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival at Showboat
SEEN at New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival at Showboat
SEEN at New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival at Showboat (print caption)
Quian Davis earns tough win
031519_gal_arteriors
031519_gal_arteriors
031519_gal_arteriors
031519_gal_arteriors
031519_gal_arteriors
031519_gal_arteriors
031519_gal_arteriors
031519_gal_arteriors
031519_gal_arteriors
031519_gal_arteriors
Starcade
Starcade
Starcade
Starcade
Starcade
Locals fight for bragging rights
Hard Rock Ocean Resort Casino Opens
Hard Rock Ocean Resort Casino Opens
Hard Rock Ocean Resort Casino Opens
Hard Rock Ocean Resort Casino Opens
Hard Rock Ocean Resort Casino Opens
Hard Rock Ocean Resort Casino Opens
Hard Rock Ocean Resort Casino Opens
Bill Cosby
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.