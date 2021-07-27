Brigantine native had his short film that was shot in Atlantic City shown at Cannes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in the state, “Safe” was shot over a six-day schedule in late January and early February 2020.

“Safe” was shot on 35mm film, backed by the Panavision New Filmmaker program, supported by Kodak, and partially funded by the Spike Lee NYU Production Grant. As a member of the NYU faculty, Lee chooses and advises each film personally.

For at least the last four years, Barling has been working with Heather Colache, director of the Atlantic City Film Commission. One of his earlier short movies was shot at Boardwalk Hall, Colache said.

“He is such an amazing personality,” Barling said. “They (Barling and his producers) are such a good group of guys, loyal to Atlantic City.”

One of the advantages of shooting in Atlantic City as opposed to other places is that the people here are easy to work with, Colache said. There is a tight-knit community here, and people who want to make films in the resort don’t receive the run around, Colache said.

“Safe” is a father and son drama about parental responsibility and privilege. The short was shot on location by director of photography Anna Franquesa-Solano, who also was the director of photography for the movie “The Farewell,” from 2019, starring Awkwafina.