Borgata casino to host hiring events next week

Press staff reports
ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will host two hiring events next week, interviewing applicants for part- and full-time positions in casino games, customer care, finance, food & beverage, hospitality, marketing and security.
Qualified applicants may receive job offers on the spot, the casino said in a news release.
Hiring incentives include competitive wages, tuition reimbursement, free meals in the employee dining room and health benefits, Borgata said.
No reservations are required for applicants. Job seekers should bring a photo ID.
Interview sessions are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Event Center. Rick Berninger, vice president of human resources for Borgata, will conduct the interviews.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa reopens
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is the last Atlantic City to reopen following the coronavirus shutdown. Borgata invited guests only Thursday July 23, the public returns Sunday July 26 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is the last Atlantic City to reopen following the coronavirus shutdown. Borgata invited guests only Thursday July 23, the public returns Sunday July 26 2020.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is the last Atlantic City to reopen following the coronavirus shutdown. Borgata invited guests only Thursday July 23, the public returns Sunday July 26 2020.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is the last Atlantic City to reopen following the coronavirus shutdown. Borgata invited guests only Thursday July 23, the public returns Sunday July 26 2020.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is the last Atlantic City to reopen following the coronavirus shutdown. Borgata invited guests only Thursday July 23, the public returns Sunday July 26 2020.
More than 100 people sat down to play at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s newly reopened poker room Wednesday in Atlantic City.
Officials representing Borgata and Harrah’s Resort gave no details on their plans for a joint project in Atlantic City, including whether the project might involve land between the two Marina District casinos.
Last of the gamblers mill around the slots before shut down at the Borgata. Wed. 7/5/06 Atlantic City casinos shut down gaming operations due to the NJ state budget crisis. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
