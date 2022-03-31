 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Borgata casino to host hiring events next week

Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will host two hiring events next week, interviewing applicants for part- and full-time positions in casino games, customer care, finance, food & beverage, hospitality, marketing and security.

Qualified applicants may receive job offers on the spot, the casino said in a news release.

Hiring incentives include competitive wages, tuition reimbursement, free meals in the employee dining room and health benefits, Borgata said.

No reservations are required for applicants. Job seekers should bring a photo ID.

Interview sessions are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Event Center. Rick Berninger, vice president of human resources for Borgata, will conduct the interviews.

