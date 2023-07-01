James Bruno has shown great loyalty to his employers during his career working in the casinos.

Bruno, an Atlantic County resident, was hired at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, before the doors opened to the public 20 years ago this weekend.

He joined the new property looking for an opportunity for career growth, after spending 19 years at the now-demolished Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino.

“Trump Plaza had expanded and was contracting. Trump Marina had opened, and the Trump Taj Mahal was in the forefront,” Bruno said.

Twenty years later, Bruno still looks back on his first tour of the Borgata. Crossing the casino, which still hadn’t opened to the public, remains the most memorable moment of his two-decade tenure at the property.

“Borgata changed the entire landscape of the industry and Atlantic City,” Bruno said. “It totally turned the industry upside down.”

The opening of the Borgata was not a motivation for Bruno to leave Trump Plaza because he already had that experience.

Bruno was already working at Trump Plaza when Donald Trump reopened the casino on May 15, 1996, and changed the name of Trump Regency to Trump’s World Fair at Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino. He also was there when Trump World’s Fair closed on Oct. 3, 1999.

By moving to Borgata, Bruno saw an advancement in his casino career.

He became the assistant shift manager for tables games and operations at Trump Plaza when he left in 2003 to accept a similar position of shift manager for tables and operations for the 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. shift. He was promoted in 2006 to sole shift manager at night from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. He became director of table games operations in 2017.

In his position at Borgata, Bruno has seen international VIPs gamble sums of money most people couldn’t even dream of.

“I have seen a couple of million dollars gambled over the period of a day,” Bruno said.

A year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Bruno was promoted to his current position of vice president of casino operations, putting him in charge of all gaming operations and reporting directly to Travis Lunn, Borgata’s president and COO.

Bruno is now part of an executive team that has helped Borgata maintain its position as the top money maker in town for two decades.

When the pandemic hit, Bruno never stopped working. He was part of a team responsible for water management when the casino was closed. That meant entering rooms on floor after floor and flushing the toilets and running the water in the sinks to maintain the water quality for when the casino reopened.

For its one-year anniversary in 2004, Borgata hosted a two-day, outdoor Maxim Fantasy Island party with music by John Mayer, Velvet Revolver, Hoobastank and other bands.

Bruno said he is looking forward to his casino’s 20th anniversary celebration.

“We are doing a drone show. Five hundred drones will span over (an area) 1,000 feet wide,” Bruno said.

After two decades, Bruno and more than 800 day-one team members are still at Borgata — a fact that says a great deal about who we are and what we do as a company, Lunn said.

“It’s an honor to be a part of Borgata’s milestone anniversary and celebrate this iconic property with a phenomenal team,” Lunn said. “One of the foundational components of Borgata’s success is the continued dedication of our team.”

People who were not living in or visiting Atlantic City 20 years ago may not realize or remember how much of a force Borgata was in consolidating the Marina District in the city as a force as far as revenues and a place where a major investment meant a large return on your investment.

Bob McDevitt, the former president of casino-worker Unite Here Local 54, recalls the transformation.

“Borgata spent money and spent enough of it to show you can change the market, and they did,” McDevitt said.

It was Borgata’s mastermind and former CEO Bob Boughner and his development team who envisioned everything, McDevitt said. The creation of Borgata was a joint venture between MGM Mirage and Boyd Gaming.

“The Boyd family made an extraordinary commitment to Atlantic City when everyone was backing out,” McDevitt said.

The legacy of the opening of Borgata in 2003 was that it raised the bar on the quality of product in Atlantic City’s casino properties, said Jane F. Bokunewicz, faculty director for Stockton University’s Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism, School of Business.

“In line with trends happening in Las Vegas, the Borgata Casino & Spa featured high-end design features in the hotel rooms, on the casino floor, and in its restaurants and nightclubs that were superior to what was available at the other casino hotels in Atlantic City at the time,” Bokunewicz said.

With its upscale marble showers and sleek modern design of the hotel room, vaulted ceilings on the casino floor, celebrity chef restaurants, and exciting bars and nightclubs, it was designed to appeal to the luxury segment of customers, Bokunewicz said.

“It attracted a new group of visitors to Atlantic City. The success of Borgata inspired the other casino operators to invest in their own properties, improving product offerings and upgrading existing designs, which helped to improve the image of Atlantic City as a first-class resort destination,” Bokunewicz said.