Borgata 4th of July fireworks show to feature 'American Idol' finalist

ATLANTIC CITY — A Fourth of July musical fireworks display at Borgata will kick off with a performance by 19-year-old American Idol finalist Justine Mara.
Mara will sing the national anthem ahead of the fireworks show, scheduled for 9:20 p.m. Public viewing is available from the Surface Lot starting at 6 p.m., with self-parking at $5 and valet parking at $10.
The 20-minute show will be choreographed to music. It can be heard on the radio station 95.1 WAYV.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
