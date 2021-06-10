 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Borgata 4th of July fireworks show to feature 'American Idol' finalist from Galloway
0 comments
top story

Borgata 4th of July fireworks show to feature 'American Idol' finalist from Galloway

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — A Fourth of July musical fireworks display at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will kick off with a performance by 19-year-old American Idol finalist and Galloway Township resident Mara Justine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Justine will sing the national anthem ahead of the fireworks show, scheduled for 9:20 p.m. Public viewing is available from the surface lot starting at 6 p.m., with self-parking at $5 and valet parking at $10.

The 20-minute show will be choreographed to music. It can be heard on radio station WAYV-FM 95.1.

Justine competed on “American Idol” during its 2018 season. She made it into that season’s top 14 finalists before being eliminated.

— Ahmad Austin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby wolves frolic in Belgium wildlife park

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News