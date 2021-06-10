Borgata 4th of July fireworks show to feature 'American Idol' finalist from Galloway

ATLANTIC CITY — A Fourth of July musical fireworks display at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will kick off with a performance by 19-year-old American Idol finalist and Galloway Township resident Mara Justine.
Justine will sing the national anthem ahead of the fireworks show, scheduled for 9:20 p.m. Public viewing is available from the surface lot starting at 6 p.m., with self-parking at $5 and valet parking at $10.
The 20-minute show will be choreographed to music. It can be heard on radio station WAYV-FM 95.1.
Justine competed on “American Idol” during its 2018 season. She made it into that season’s top 14 finalists before being eliminated.
— Ahmad Austin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.