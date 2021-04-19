Bobby Flay Steak to close at Borgata June 30

ATLANTIC CITY — Bobby Flay Steak at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa will close June 30, the casino announced Monday.
Support Local Journalism
According to a brief press release, "Borgata and Flay’s hospitality group, Bold Food, made the mutual decision to close the restaurant as part of the companies’ evolving business strategies."
Borgata said that space will not be unoccupied, as there are plans for a temporary restaurant owned and operated by Borgata and MGM Resorts International. The concept of the temporary replacement is still being worked out.
Additional information on a future permanent replacement will be announced in the coming months, Borgata said.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.