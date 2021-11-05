Blatstein gets $22M loan for Showboat hotel tower as he awaits funds for proposed next-door waterpark

Tax-exempt bonds can let developers like Blatstein borrow money more cheaply than many other ways because the investors who buy them are often willing to accept lower returns in the form of interest payments.

Those returns are exempt from federal taxes, and, for investors in the state where they are issued, from state and local taxes as well. That makes them especially attractive to investors in high-tax states like New Jersey.

Public and semi-public agencies like the ACIA are responsible for approving and issuing the bonds, but it usually falls to private financial institutions to underwrite and market that debt to investors.

Janney Montgomery Scott was given that job after the bonds were first approved, but the ACIA took up the project again in July to instead put Citigroup in charge of underwriting.

A Citigroup spokesperson declined to comment on the bonds. Blatstein, ACIA Executive Director John Lamey and WSFS did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Blatstein's team, led by Lakewood Ranch, Florida-based Community Initiatives Development Corp., said in its application to the ACIA for the bonds that the project's construction costs will be funded with private capital "if the issuance of the bonds cannot be completed for any reason."