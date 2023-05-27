Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gary Smith can thank Resorts Casino Hotel for both his and his mother’s careers.

Marge Washburn, Smith’s mother, was a first-day employee as a waitress at the buffet in the casino, then named Resorts International, when it opened May 26, 1978, and went down in history as the first casino hotel in Atlantic City and the first legal U.S. casino outside Nevada.

Smith’s mother suggested he should apply for a job as a buffet and beverage server at age 24, six months after the casino opened. Smith’s brother also worked at the casino as a dealer. Smith worked in the buffet until it was closed in the early 2010s and switched to being a banquet server, which he still does today.

“I really do like it. I like putting a smile on people’s faces,” said Smith, of Somers Point. “A happy guest is a returning guest.”

In the beginning, men would wear suit jackets inside the casino after 6 p.m., and visitors could choose between buffet-style and a la carte meals, Smith recalled. Even as late as the late 1980s, when Merv Griffin took over the casino, a buffet meal would sell for as little as $4.99.

Resorts was first, but during the late 1970s and the entirety of the 1980s, nearly a dozen casinos opened in Atlantic City.

One of the people Smith can thank for his casino career is Steven P. Perskie, a former judge and onetime state lawmaker who authored the Casino Control Act, legalizing gaming in Atlantic City.

The Resorts opening, which took place during Perskie’s first year in the state Senate, was one of the highlights of his life, Perskie said.

It started the day before, a Thursday night, with a $20-a-ticket gala attended by 1,000 people, including singers Eydie Gorme and Steve Lawrence. Lawrence was the first person to throw dice when the casino opened at 10 a.m. that Friday. Gov. Brendan T. Byrne asked Perskie to preside over the gala.

“Waiters and waitresses in the hotel were overwhelmingly grateful,” Perskie said about the workers who were able to obtain jobs at the casino.

The next morning, Byrne, Perskie and I.G. “Jack” Davis, president of Resorts International, were among the five people at the front of the line for the ribbon cutting. Perskie knew what the governor would say during the ribbon cutting, so he can be seen mouthing the words as Byrne is talking.

“There was a line on the Boardwalk to get into the casino,” said Perskie, 78. “I will never forget. Resorts did a wonderful job setting it up. It was a wonderful evening, Thursday night and Friday morning.”

Smith had a consistent career at Resorts for his first 31 years there, but in 2009, many thought the oldest casino in the state would close.

In 2010, a new ownership group made up of Morris Bailey, a New York real estate developer, and Dennis Gomes, a veteran Atlantic City operator, took over for reportedly $35 million and rescued the casino from shutting.

Gomes closed the buffet, but Smith was hired to work banquets. His salary doubled from $30,000 to $60,000 as the tips for the banquet employees were built into the cost of booking banquet rooms.

“Morris Bailey, he saved Resorts. He can take credit for that,” Smith said. “He saved my job, too.”

Mark Giannantonio, Resorts’ president and CEO for the past 10 years, said Bailey and Mohegan Sun own 90% and 10%, respectively, of the casino, and both owners are very stable, he said. Gomes died in 2012 at 68.

“There was never any concern that the property would fall on hard times,” Giannantonio said about his tenure as CEO. Giannantonio also is president of the Casino Association of New Jersey.

As Resorts celebrates its 45th anniversary this weekend, fewer and fewer people will remember when the casino first opened as time passes.

David G. Schwartz, gaming historian at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, was 5 years old and living in Atlantic City when Resorts opened.

“People today forget what a big deal it was. For a couple of years there, Atlantic City really was a rival to Las Vegas,” Schwartz said.

Similar to Resorts, the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, which once also served as a casino, had a model that smaller was better, Schwartz said.

“There is some wisdom to that ... knowing what people want and giving it to them,” Schwartz said.

Smith remembers a series of changes taking place in the early 2010s once Resorts survived and kept its doors open.

Uniforms and outfits were changed, and women wore flapper and cocktail dresses as the casino adopted a Roaring Twenties theme in December 2010, Smith said.

The following year, Resorts became the first casino in Atlantic City to cater specifically to LGBTQ customers. It hired an LGBTQ marketing director and opened Prohibition, the city’s first gay casino nightclub, on the 13th floor.

“I did notice that there were more (LGBTQ members in the casino),” Smith said. “They are still there to this day.”

In 2012, the Connecticut-based tribal gambling company Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, which operates Mohegan Sun, took over management of Resorts and still operates it today.

Within the next couple of weeks, there will be announcements about the continuing refinement of Resorts that will include a celebrity chef on the Boardwalk and a major expansion on the beach, Giannantonio said.

Smith likes new initiatives such as Boozy Bingo, which is open to certain card members and features five rounds of bingo, an open bar, the possibility of winning slot cash and a $2,500 cash grand prize. Boozy Bingo will be held again at 7:30 p.m. June 4 in the Ocean Ballroom.

“On a Sunday, there were 700 people at Boozy Bingo. It generates business,” Smith said.

Resorts’ weddings are doing great under the casino’s rebranding as a “One of a Kind” property in recent years, Smith said. He was honored earlier this month as best banquet server during the Host Awards in Atlantic City.

“I have done more weddings this year than ever,” Smith said, adding Resorts Director of Catering Eva Campbell and Banquet Manager Anthony Smith deserve credit.

Smith said he might reach 50 years as a Resorts employee as long as his health is still there.

“I don’t look 68 years old,” Smith said, adding he has some health issues, but he golfs and exercises. “The last 10 years have been the best ever, even with COVID.”

