Bally's to debut 222 renovated hotel rooms on 2-22-22, a "lucky number" date

ATLANTIC CITY — Bally’s Atlantic City will have 222 renovated hotels rooms completed by Feb. 22, a spokesperson said Thursday.

It's part of a more than $100 million property-wide renovation project, which the company promised to do in November 2020 when Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. purchased the Bally's property from Caesars Entertainment Inc. and VICI Properties for $25 million.

Also in November 2020, Twin Rivers changed its name to Bally's Worldwide.

The overall project includes revamped hotel rooms and suites, lobby, lobby bar and indoor/outdoor entertainment venue.

All renovations are anticipated to debut Memorial Day weekend, according to Bally's news release.

Bally's said it chose 2/22/22 to mark a new beginning, as it is a lucky number for casino customers, and the casino is under new ownership.

Details include beach-themed decor in Bally's 750-room hotel tower, with new flooring, bathrooms and more.

More suites will be created, and the penthouse suites will be completely redone. The new suite designs will include dining areas, pool tables, wet bars, custom rainfall showers and will be used to pamper VIP guests.

Testifying at the Casino Control Commission in 2020 when seeking an interim license to run the casino, Twin River executives said the renovations would make the 41-year-old property more attractive and competitive in the Atlantic City market.

“We’re committed to making it a signature property again, right at the center of the Boardwalk," said Marc Crisafulli, executive vice president of strategic development and government relations for Twin River at the time. "We know it’s going to take a lot of time, effort and investment."

Addressing concerns that a reintroduced Bally’s might hurt existing operators in Atlantic City, CEO and President George Papanier told state gaming regulators that Twin River would use its existing customer database, which leans heavily on 14 million to 16 million customers from New England and the Delaware/Maryland/Virginia regions, to expand the market.

“The goal going forward is to figure out, as a market, how to expand this market without just cannibalizing each other," Papanier said then.

As part of the sale, the Wild Wild West Casino and William Hill Sportsbook, both previously in Bally’s, became part of Caesars Atlantic City.

Bally's Corp. owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states and a horse racetrack in Colorado.

It also owns Gamesys Group, an online gaming operator; Bally Interactive, a sports betting platform; Monkey Knife Fight, a daily fantasy sports site; SportCaller, a B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

