Bally's opens temporary FanDuel sportsbook with permanent location coming in 2021

ATLANTIC CITY — FanDuel and Bally’s Atlantic City have opened a temporary sports betting operation in the casino, with a more permanent facility coming in 2021.
With the move, all nine of Atlantic City’s casinos now offer retail sports betting.
“We are very excited to announce the opening of the FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally’s AC. It is the first of many planned capital improvement projects at Bally’s Atlantic City and a testament to our commitment to reinvest in our physical property portfolio,” Bally’s Corp. CEO George Papanier said in a news release. “We are also looking forward to once again implementing the winning combination of Bally’s nationwide expertise in gaming and casino operations, with FanDuel’s market-leading sports betting acumen and globally recognized brand, to provide an unrivaled sports book experience for our loyal Atlantic City customers.”
The temporary sports book will feature six live odds boards, 10 self-service betting kiosks and three live betting windows with attendants. It is located on the main casino floor and is accessible from the Boardwalk.
Construction on a permanent facility is underway and will include 34 self-service kiosks, five attended live betting windows and an 80-seat lounge with a food and beverage menu, according to Bally’s. It is expected to open in the spring.
Bally’s previously had Atlantic City’s largest physical sports book in its Wild Wild West area. But when Caesars Entertainment sold the casino to a Rhode Island company that would later change its corporate name to Bally’s, that sports book became part of Caesars casino and was not included in the sale.
“We are excited to be one of the first pieces of the capital improvement project at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Hotel,” said Keith Wall, vice president of retail at FanDuel Group. “While we are eager to get up and running with our temporary sports book, we cannot wait until we open the permanent location and showcase to Atlantic City why FanDuel is the No. 1 sports book in New Jersey.”
FanDuel operates the sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, just outside New York City. It has been the most successful sports book in the state, taking in $173.3 million of the $332.1 million that New Jersey sports books have made during the first 11 months of this year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
