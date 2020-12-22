Bally's opens temporary FanDuel sportsbook with permanent location coming in 2021

Bally’s previously had Atlantic City’s largest physical sports book in its Wild Wild West area. But when Caesars Entertainment sold the casino to a Rhode Island company that would later change its corporate name to Bally’s, that sports book became part of Caesars casino and was not included in the sale.

“We are excited to be one of the first pieces of the capital improvement project at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Hotel,” said Keith Wall, vice president of retail at FanDuel Group. “While we are eager to get up and running with our temporary sports book, we cannot wait until we open the permanent location and showcase to Atlantic City why FanDuel is the No. 1 sports book in New Jersey.”

FanDuel operates the sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, just outside New York City. It has been the most successful sports book in the state, taking in $173.3 million of the $332.1 million that New Jersey sports books have made during the first 11 months of this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

