Bally's Atlantic City holds topping-off event to debut new bar

ATLANTIC CITY — Bally's Atlantic City topped off its new bar in a ceremony Thursday morning.

The Yard, a beer-garden style venue, was debuted with a "tapping-off" event, a play on the builder's rite traditionally held when the last beam (or its equivalent) is placed atop a new structure during construction.

The Yard, which will open May 26, will offer live entertainment, a gastro pub-style menu, a curated tap list featuring local and national brewers, and a wide range of cocktails. It will include '90s-themed arcade games, lounge-style seating and an indoor and outdoor stage for live entertainment.

It also will feature Bally's Signature Pale Ale, an exclusive beer brewed in collaboration with Spellbound Brewing of Mount Holly, Burlington County, that will only be sold at The Yard.

The Yard is located in Bally's courtyard just steps from the Boardwalk.

