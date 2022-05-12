Bally's Atlantic City holds topping-off event to debut new bar

Phil Juliano, left, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Bally's Corp.; Michael Monty, general manager of Bally’s Atlantic City; and Paul Juliano, senior vice president of operations for Bally's, take part in the topping off of their newest bar, The Yard, on Thursday.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
The Yard, a beer-garden style venue, will sit in Bally's courtyard off the Boardwalk.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Monty celebrates the 'tapping off' ceremony with a beer. Bally's has its own Signature Pale Ale.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Bally's executives sign the ceremonial final beam at The Yard.
ATLANTIC CITY — Bally's Atlantic City topped off its new bar in a ceremony Thursday morning.
The Yard, a beer-garden style venue, was debuted with a "tapping-off" event, a play on the builder's rite traditionally held when the last beam (or its equivalent) is placed atop a new structure during construction.
The Yard, which will open May 26, will offer live entertainment, a gastro pub-style menu, a curated tap list featuring local and national brewers, and a wide range of cocktails. It will include '90s-themed arcade games, lounge-style seating and an indoor and outdoor stage for live entertainment.
It also will feature Bally's Signature Pale Ale, an exclusive beer brewed in collaboration with Spellbound Brewing of Mount Holly, Burlington County, that will only be sold at The Yard.
The Yard is located in Bally's courtyard just steps from the Boardwalk.
PHOTOS from the 'tapping off' ceremony for The Yard at Bally's Atlantic City
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Phil Juliano, left, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Bally's Corp.; Michael Monty, general manager of Bally’s Atlantic City; and Paul Juliano, senior vice president of operations for Bally's, take part in the topping off of their newest bar, The Yard, on Thursday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.