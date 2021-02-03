Auction of Trump Plaza implosion packages raises more than $16,000 for charity

ATLANTIC CITY — An auction house sold 10 packages that included 2 VIP tickets to view the Feb. 17 implosion of the former Trump Plaza casino, along with two overnight stays and two dinners, for a combined total of $6,375 in a live auction Wednesday afternoon.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City also donated $10,000 to the total, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

The auction was run by Bodnar's Auctions, the same firm that would have auctioned off the right to push the implosion button on the Plaza. That plan was scrapped when building owner Carl Icahn objected, citing safety concerns.

But Icahn agreed to donate $175,000 to the Boys & Girls Club, to match the highest bid received as of the day before the original auction ended.

The auction happened at Ocean One pier at 1 Atlantic Ocean, with participants bidding at the pier and online.