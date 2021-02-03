Auction of Trump Plaza implosion packages raises more than $16,000 for charity

ATLANTIC CITY — An auction house sold 10 packages that included 2 VIP tickets to view the Feb. 17 implosion of the former Trump Plaza casino, along with two overnight stays and two dinners, for a combined total of $6,375 in a live auction Wednesday afternoon.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City also donated $10,000 to the total, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.
Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
The auction was run by Bodnar's Auctions, the same firm that would have auctioned off the right to push the implosion button on the Plaza. That plan was scrapped when building owner Carl Icahn objected, citing safety concerns.
But Icahn agreed to donate $175,000 to the Boys & Girls Club, to match the highest bid received as of the day before the original auction ended.
The auction happened at Ocean One pier at 1 Atlantic Ocean, with participants bidding at the pier and online.
There was a late addition to the packages, with Caesars Atlantic City adding a dinner and overnight stay to the advertised packages of dinner and one overnight stay at either Ocean Casino Resort or Hard Rock, in addition to two VIP tickets to an implosion party at Ocean One with a view of the demolition site.
The public viewing site the day of the implosion will be at Bader Field, Small said.
Most packages went for between $550 and $600, with the final package at Hard Rock going for $1,100.
Anyone who would like to donate to the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club can do so at acbgc.org.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
