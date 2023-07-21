ATLANTIC CITY — A lucky gambler won $1.5 million by hitting the jackpot while playing table games at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa last week, American Gaming Systems said Friday.
The player, who was not named, hit the Bonus Spin Xtreme progressive jackpot last Friday, AGS said in a news release. The gambler made the $5 progressive wager to trigger the Bonus Spin Xtreme wheel and hit the Triple Diamond jackpot.
The jackpot is linked between the casino hotel's 17 Bonus Spin Xtreme tables, AGS said.
The casino did not immediately return a request for comment.
The hit was AGS' highest payout in its history and the second million-dollar payout AGS’ table games division has seen this year, the company said. The first was a $1.2 million jackpot hit earlier in 2023.
AGS provides gambling experiences to casinos around the world, according to its website.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.