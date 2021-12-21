Atlantic County executive threatens lawsuit as casino PILOT bill awaits Murphy's signature

TRENTON — A bill that would give tax relief to Atlantic City’s casinos by removing sports and internet gaming revenues from the calculation of their payments in lieu of taxes is now in the hands of New Jersey's governor.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the approach and direction of the PILOT bill, which passed the state Legislature shortly before midnight Monday, “are all good by me.”
The bill makes changes to a 2016 law that began requiring the nine casinos to make PILOT payments to Atlantic City, Atlantic County and the school system.
If Murphy signs it, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said the county will immediately file a lawsuit challenging the new law.
"We are going to sue for what we have coming to us, we're in the process," Levinson said. "It's just flat out unfair."
The Casino Association of New Jersey released a statement saying the new bill "will protect thousands of jobs and provide certainty and stability to the market" while helping to improve Atlantic City's infrastructure and improve safety in the resort.
Levinson estimated that in 2022, the new PILOT arrangement will give the county $5 million to $7 million less than it would receive under the original bill.
The county shares in the portion of the PILOT based on gross gaming revenues but does not share in other parts of the agreement related to the investment alternative taxes paid by casinos. The IATs go mainly to the city and Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, and are expected to rise more than the basic PILOT.
IATs are based on 1.5% of land-based casino revenues and 2.5% of internet gaming revenues.
The Office of Legislative Services estimates the county will lose $3.9 million under the new bill.
“I hope the governor signs it as quickly as possible,” said Steve Sweeney, the outgoing Democratic president of the state Senate, who sponsored the bill.
Sweeney has said as many as four of Atlantic City's nine casinos would be in danger of closing if the bill is not passed and signed into law.
He has offered little evidence for the statement, and no casino has publicly made that claim.
The county sued over the constitutionality of the original PILOT bill that was signed into law in 2016, and in 2018 settled the case for specific percentages based on the original PILOT details. Levinson has said the new bill violates that settlement.
Sweeney, on the other hand, has said the county got too good a deal in that settlement and has been given too much of the PILOT funds to date.
The PILOT bill is intended to help the casinos recover from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing large increases in payments in lieu of property taxes that would take effect if the bill is not passed.
The casinos would still pay more to the city, county and schools next year than this year even if the bill is enacted, but this year's payments were based on 2020 revenues, which dropped dramatically from 2019 due to the start of the pandemic.
The casinos collectively expect to pay about $10 million to $15 million more next year if the bill passes. Without it, they say, their payments are due to rise by 50%.
Revenue figures reported by the state show the casinos’ overall numbers continuing to rise this year. But the casinos say those figures paint a distorted picture of their true financial condition by including money from internet gambling and sports betting with the money won from in-person gamblers.
Online and sports betting money must be shared with third-party providers like technology platforms and sports books.
That is one big reason the bill excludes those two revenue streams — the fastest growing in Atlantic City’s casino industry — from calculations on how much the casinos must pay in lieu of taxes.
The casinos say their core business — winning money from in-person gamblers — is down from 2019, the year before the pandemic hit.
While the two newest casinos, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort, have seen their in-person revenue increase since 2019, the seven other casinos are down a collective 22% since then, according to the Casino Association of New Jersey.
The first version of the bill was passed five years ago when Atlantic City was reeling from the closure of five of its 12 casinos.
Easily able back then to show that their businesses were worth less in a declining market, the casinos successfully appealed their property tax assessments year after year, helping to blow huge holes in Atlantic City’s budget. The law prevented them from appealing in return for the certainty of knowing what their financial responsibilities would be for years to come.
The bill does not affect the state taxes casinos must pay on internet gambling revenue (15%) and online sports betting revenue (13%), nor the 9.25% tax on in-person casino revenue.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
