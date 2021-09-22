Atlantic City receives $50,000 from NJEDA to develop Trump Plaza redevelopment plan

Trump Plaza was demolished Feb. 17. Left behind at Mississippi Avenue is a large empty lot where the casino once stood. Carl Icahn, who owns the property, had not announced in February what he planned to do with the property.

According to zoning regulations, the redevelopment of the property could include casinos, multi-family high-rise, hotels, amusement uses, movie theater, retail, services, restaurants, bars, parks, educational uses; institutional; and government.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. In 2016, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court. Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort closed in 2016 and reopened as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018.

“We are working with Carl Icahn to bring in exciting development,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in February. “We don’t own the land or control it. We get one shot. Center city, oceanfront doesn’t become available very often.”