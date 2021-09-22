Atlantic City receives $50,000 from NJEDA to develop Trump Plaza redevelopment plan

Atlantic City and Millville will each receive $50,000 to go toward redevelopment projects.
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced Wednesday it awarded eight communities throughout the state a total of $400,000. Those grants will help each create community plan to redevelop, repurpose or regreen stranded assets, such as vacant and underutilized retail or office complexes, that have a major impact on local economic conditions.
The grants will be awarded through the NJEDA's 21st Century Redevelopment Program.
“COVID-19 ushered in a brand-new approach to the way we utilize space within our communities and downtowns,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan in a news release. “The creative ideas that our awardees have for reinvigorating their stranded assets are reflective of this new mindset and each one aligns with Governor Phil Murphy’s goal of emerging from the pandemic in a fair and equitable manner.”
Atlantic City, in conjunction with Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, will author a plan to redevelop the Plaza Hotel Site, a 1980s era casino resort and adjacent properties, according to the release.
The plan will work toward the creation of a development corridor that connects the Atlantic City Convention Center and a new retail development to the Boardwalk and beach.
Trump Plaza was demolished Feb. 17. Left behind at Mississippi Avenue is a large empty lot where the casino once stood. Carl Icahn, who owns the property, had not announced in February what he planned to do with the property.
According to zoning regulations, the redevelopment of the property could include casinos, multi-family high-rise, hotels, amusement uses, movie theater, retail, services, restaurants, bars, parks, educational uses; institutional; and government.
Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. In 2016, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court. Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort closed in 2016 and reopened as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018.
“We are working with Carl Icahn to bring in exciting development,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in February. “We don’t own the land or control it. We get one shot. Center city, oceanfront doesn’t become available very often.”
Millville will use its funds to develop a plan and roadmap for assessing and addressing the distressed retail and commercial assets in the Glasstown Arts District, according to Wednesday's release. The distressed assets have both hindered efforts to grow jobs in the area and has impacted local spots for several years.
Other communities receiving grants are Jersey City, Passaic County, Pemberton Township, Raritan, White Township and Willingboro Township.
The 21st Century Redevelopment Program was created in October 2018, was paused in April 2020 due to COVID-19 and reopened this May. The NJDEA serves as the state's principal agency for driving economic growth.