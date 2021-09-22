Atlantic City receives $50,000 for Trump Plaza redevelopment plan

Atlantic City has received $50,000 to help develop a plan for the site of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority on Wednesday awarded eight communities throughout the state a total of $400,000. The grants will help each community create a plan to redevelop, repurpose or regreen vacant or underused retail and office spaces that have a major impact on local economic conditions, according to a news release from the agency.

Millville also received money through the NJEDA.

“COVID-19 ushered in a brand-new approach to the way we utilize space within our communities and downtowns,” NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan said. “The creative ideas that our awardees have for reinvigorating their stranded assets are reflective of this new mindset, and each one aligns with Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of emerging from the pandemic in a fair and equitable manner.”

Atlantic City, in conjunction with Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, will draft a plan to redevelop the Plaza site and adjacent properties. The plan will work toward the creation of a development corridor that connects the Atlantic City Convention Center and a new retail development to the Boardwalk and beach, the release states.