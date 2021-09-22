Atlantic City receives $50,000 for Trump Plaza redevelopment plan

Support Local Journalism
ATLANTIC CITY — Now that Trump Plaza has been reduced to an eight-story pile of debris, the …
According to zoning regulations, the site can host casinos, multifamily high-rises, hotels, amusement uses, movie theaters, retail, restaurants, bars, parks, educational uses, institutional uses and government uses.
Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. The Plaza closed in September 2016. That same year, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court.
“We are working with Carl Icahn to bring in exciting development,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in February. “We don’t own the land or control it. We get one shot. Center city, oceanfront doesn’t become available very often.”
Millville will use its funds to develop a plan for distressed retail and commercial assets in the Glasstown Arts District, according to Wednesday's release.
Other communities receiving grants are Jersey City; Passaic County; Pemberton Township, Burlington County; Raritan, Somerset County; White Township, Warren County; and Willingboro, Burlington County.
GALLERY: Demolition of Trump Plaza
Trump Plaza Demolition
The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino is imploded as seen from the One Atlantic pier, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
