Atlantic City receives $50,000 for Trump Plaza redevelopment plan
Atlantic City receives $50,000 for Trump Plaza redevelopment plan

Trump Plaza

The cleared out site of the former Trump Plaza is seen in July. Atlantic City will receive $50,000 from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to go toward redeveloping the area.

More than two weeks after the Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City tumbled down in an implosion, the cleanup continues on the site. Drone footage of the former casino site shows piles of rubble and construction equipment.

Atlantic City has received $50,000 to help develop a plan for the site of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority on Wednesday awarded eight communities throughout the state a total of $400,000. The grants will help each community create a plan to redevelop, repurpose or regreen vacant or underused retail and office spaces that have a major impact on local economic conditions, according to a news release from the agency.

Millville also received money through the NJEDA.

“COVID-19 ushered in a brand-new approach to the way we utilize space within our communities and downtowns,” NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan said. “The creative ideas that our awardees have for reinvigorating their stranded assets are reflective of this new mindset, and each one aligns with Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of emerging from the pandemic in a fair and equitable manner.”

Atlantic City, in conjunction with Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, will draft a plan to redevelop the Plaza site and adjacent properties. The plan will work toward the creation of a development corridor that connects the Atlantic City Convention Center and a new retail development to the Boardwalk and beach, the release states.

Trump Plaza was demolished Feb. 17. Left behind at Mississippi Avenue is a large, empty lot where the casino once stood. Carl Icahn, who owns the property, had not announced in February what he planned to do with it.

According to zoning regulations, the site can host casinos, multifamily high-rises, hotels, amusement uses, movie theaters, retail, restaurants, bars, parks, educational uses, institutional uses and government uses.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. The Plaza closed in September 2016. That same year, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court.

“We are working with Carl Icahn to bring in exciting development,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in February. “We don’t own the land or control it. We get one shot. Center city, oceanfront doesn’t become available very often.”

Millville will use its funds to develop a plan for distressed retail and commercial assets in the Glasstown Arts District, according to Wednesday's release.

Other communities receiving grants are Jersey City; Passaic County; Pemberton Township, Burlington County; Raritan, Somerset County; White Township, Warren County; and Willingboro, Burlington County.

