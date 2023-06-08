Daryl Hall and Daryl’s House Band with special guest Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m. Friday in the Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Hall will sing such classics from his group Hall & Oates as “Maneater,” “Private Eyes” and “You Make My Dreams.”

Tickets are $65, $75, $113 and $123 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Umberto Tozzi — Gloria Forever Tour, 8 p.m. Friday in Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Tozzi is one of Italy’s greatest performers with hits spanning decades, including many used in major motion pictures. His 1979 composition “Gloria” became the theme for Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and the song later provided international success for Laura Branigan.

Besides “Gloria,” the show will feature Tozzi’s hits “Ti Amo,” “Stella Stai,” “Gente di Mare,” “Tu” and many more as Tozzi and his band navigate a career that has sold more than 80 million records.

Tickets are $75, $100 and $125 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Caillat, 8 p.m. Friday in the Adrian Philips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The reunion of Caillat, a Grammy winner, with DeGraw, a multiplatinum singer-songwriter, will create a night of breezy pop and blue-eyed soul. Caillat and DeGraw co-wrote the Grammy-nominated “We Both Know,” which was featured in the movie “Safe Haven.”

Caillat, 38, is known for her mellow California sound and her hit song “Bubbly.” DeGraw, 46, rose to fame with his song “I Don’t Want To Be,” which was also the theme song for the series “One Tree Hill.”

Tickets for this Jersey North to Shore Festival concert are $35.70, $44.20, $52.70 and $61.20 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jazmine Sullivan and Jhene Aiko with Queen Naija and Ebony Riley, 8 p.m. Saturday at Boardwalk Hall.

A Grammy winner with a contralto voice, Sullivan has had top-40 R&B singles with the songs “Need U Bad,” “Bust Your Windows” and “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Six-time, Grammy-nominated Aiko, a BET- and NAACP Image award-winning R&B/soul artist, has had top-10 U.S. R&B hits with songs that include “Triggered (Freestyle),” “B.S.” and “Sativa.”

Detroit native Queen Naija, a singer-songwriter, has amassed more than 3 billion global streams to date. Her top 10 U.S. R&B hits include “Hate Our Love,” “Karma” and “Lie to Me.”

Tickets for this North to Shore concert are $69.50, $79.50, $89.50, $99.50, $139.50, $169.50, $194.50, $219.50, $419.50 and $569.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The two former “Saturday Night Live” cast members received a favorable review last month from the Chicago Tribune of their live show. The show is said to resemble vaudeville; a 100-minute comedy hang; a sweet, loosely organized catch-up between Chicago-bred comics and their audience; and a live dual portrait of old friends.

Tickets range from $99 to $199, but both shows are sold out, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com said.

Chelsea Handler: The LBB Tour, 8 p.m. Saturday in the Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

The evening will give fans a retrospective look at what made Handler the person and comedian many have grown to love.

Tickets are $128, $178 and $193 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jay Wheeler, a Latin Grammy nominee, brings his Emociones World Tour to the Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City at 8 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wheeler first gained traction at age 16, when a song he wrote and posted went viral. Subsequent releases, and his 2019 debut album, “Platonico,” made him famous for his voice, with his fans giving him the nickname “La Voz Favorita” (“the Favorite Voice”). During a concert this year, Wheeler performed the song “Dicelo,” a duet with his wife, Venezuelan singer Zhamira.

Tickets are $92, $102, $132, $188 and $426 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Cross and Justin Hayward, 8 p.m. Saturday at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Cross, 72, has been a household name for decades with his smooth vocals, infectious melodies and hits like “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind.”

Hayward, 76, sang lead with the Moody Blues on such famous songs as “Nights in White Satin” and “Your Wildest Dreams.”

Tickets are $79, $99 and $129 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

America, 8 p.m. Saturday in Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort.

Founding members Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley harmonized their way to the top of the charts during the 1970s with such songs as “A Horse With No Name,” “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway” and “Don’t Cross the River.”

Tickets are $35, $39 and $95 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Remember Jones — Bat Out Of Hell Live, 8 p.m. Saturday in the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel.

Bat Out of Hell Live recreates the entire 1977 Meat Loaf album with a 15-piece band.

Experience the title song, the fan favorite “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Heaven Can Wait,” “All Revved Up with No Place to Go,” “For Crying Out Loud” and tunes from other Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman collaborations with a reproduction of not only the music but the wild spirit and intensity.

Tickets for this North to Shore concert are $20, $45 and $55 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot, From New York and Billy Joel’s Band, 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Ballroom at Bally’s Atlantic City.

DelGuidice, a singer, songwriter and recording artist, tours with Joel all over the world, including every month at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

DelGuidice performs a show with renditions of Joel’s songbooks, plus hits by Elton John, Paul McCartney, Marc Cohn, the Beatles, the Eagles, John Denver, James Taylor, Chicago and a few of DelGuidice’s original tunes.

Tickets are $35 to $55 and are available at ticketweb.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. Ages 18 and up.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends and layers the music of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and The Doors to create something new and unique. Tickets $29.

Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour with Nene Leakes, Loni Love, Jess Hilarious, B. Simone and Jackie Fabulous, 5 p.m. Sunday in the Adrian Philips Theater at Boardwalk Hall, has been cancelled due to unforeseen scheduling issues.

All tickets to this North to Shore show will be refunded at point of purchase.