ATLANTIC CITY — The resort is going through a change, and North Cape May resident Aileen DiMaio is noticing.

For years the city has been criticized about a lack of family-friendly attractions. Up until a couple years ago, Steel Pier and Central Pier were the only places to bring the kids.

But that appears to be changing.

The opening of Lucky Snake Arcade and Island Waterpark, both at Showboat Atlantic City, and the planned opening of Dave & Buster’s later this year have more people wanting to bring their families to the resort.

“This makes it more family oriented,” DiMaio said as she battled her 11-year-old son Cooper in a game of air hockey at the Lucky Snake Arcade recently. “I like the casinos, but I didn’t think that they are for kids. This opens it up where kids can have a good time and it’s not boring for them.”

The millions of dollars of investment in these types of family attractions shows developers are looking to diversify the city’s offerings, experts said.

“In recent years it has become even clearer that the way forward for Atlantic City is diversification,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University. “Beyond adding activities that appeal to a broader range of ages and life stages, amenities like the new arcade, waterpark and the Dave & Buster’s diversify the resort’s offerings overall.”

On July 4, the $100 million Island Waterpark opened to the public. The 120,000-square-foot facility offers an array of slides, pools, a roller coaster, lazy river, food and other amenities, all designed around one of the park’s exotic island themes.

“Spending time with my children and grandchildren is what inspired me to create Island Waterpark and of course the continued expansion of Lucky Snake Arcade which is now the largest in the world,” said Bart Blatstein, owner of Showboat. “There is nothing more valuable than having fun with your family, but I realized that Atlantic City, for all of its amazing entertainment, was lacking in this type of family fun where everyone has a chance to escape and relax and have an experience that will create lifelong memories. So the family amenities are absolutely essential for Showboat Resort.”

The waterpark also has a retractable roof, making it usable year-round, and features a number of adult-centric areas, including lounges and bars.

“The only reason that we came here was because of the waterpark,” said Cheryl Smith, 64, of Irvington, Essex County, as her four grandchildren played in the arcade at the waterpark last month. “It’s great to see that the city is getting more family friendly things.”

Marketing the city to more than casinogoers is critical to its success.

“Frankly, Atlantic City and its immediate surrounding region lacks a year-round population large enough to support nine relatively large casinos,” said Tony Marino, a former Atlantic City Expressway executive who now writes a newsletter discussing the city’s tourism and casino trends. “The city and its business community must constantly market its beaches, Boardwalk and other nongaming facilities like its many excellent restaurants, multivenue entertainment districts like the Orange Loop, iconic Steel Pier, the new waterpark at Showboat and Absecon Lighthouse to attract families from all over the eastern United States to visit the resort.”

The diversification of the city economy is set to continue in the fall with the opening of Dave & Buster’s — a North American chain of combination arcade, entertainment center, restaurant and sports bars — at the former site of the 40/40 Club near Tanger Outlets The Walk.

“Atlantic City will always be a casino town, but one of the first things I said when I became mayor was we need to diversify what we offer, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. “As people now have more and more options when it comes to gaming, we must find new ways to set ourselves apart, and adding more family entertainment to our world-class Boardwalk and beaches is a great way to do this.”

Kim Palmieri, of Long Island, New York, was in town with her family for a dance competition and had no idea about the increase in the number of family attractions in the city.

“We were surprised that it was here, we didn’t know anything about it,” Palmieri said as she played Connect 4 with her 8-year-old grandson Ryan Crocker at the Lucky Snake Arcade. “It gave us something to do.”

The addition of attractions like the waterpark and the arcade will also appeal to adults, Bokunewicz said.

“Families likely won’t be the only market segments enjoying the new additions. Projects like this, and the publicity they receive, help reinforce the perception, and reality, of Atlantic City as a world-class tourism destination with a wealth of entertainment options including, but not limited to, gaming,” she said. “There is a lot happening in Atlantic City, on and off the casino floor, and a lot of reasons for people of all ages to choose the resort when planning their next getaway.”

