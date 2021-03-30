Atlantic City casinos look to vaccinate all workers by Memorial Day

Patti Cianci, of Somers Point, was the second casino worker to receive the vaccine Monday, Tornetta said. Cianci has worked as a cocktail server at Bally’s Atlantic City for 41 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cianci was laid off in March 2020 and returned to work on Labor Day, Tornetta said.

Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jerse…

“The last year has been very challenging for my family,” said Cianci. “I haven’t seen my close family members in almost a year. I am so grateful that I am able to get the COVID vaccine today. I am looking forward to getting back to normal and keeping my coworkers and guests safe."

Bob McDevitt, president of Local 54, said Monday was a great day for hospitality and gaming workers.

“This is the most substantial community/industry/labor partnership that’s been built in the 25 years that I have been serving as president of Local 54. Atlantic City will be the safest gaming venue in the United States," McDevitt said.

Instructions on how to register and schedule a vaccine appointment have been communicated by the casinos to all of their employees, Tornetta said. Casino employees will receive a unique, personal password for their respective properties for online registration to help simplify the registration process.

+2 Capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, large venues, to increase TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the capacity limits for outdoor gatherings …