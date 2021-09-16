Atlantic City casinos bounce back, up 31% from a year ago

“In August 2020, all of Atlantic City’s casino hotels were open, but business was affected by capacity restrictions and other limitations,” added James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission. "These results demonstrate the casino hotels made strides building customer confidence since reopening."

All nine casinos posted revenue increases in August compared to a year earlier, led by Golden Nugget Atlantic City, which was up over 70% to $15.8 million. Tropicana Atlantic City was up nearly 44% to $38 million; Resorts Casino Hotel was up over 35% to $18.6 million, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City was up 33% to $52.4 million.

Hard Rock's increase in in-person casino winnings was almost $13 million, the largest total in Atlantic City in August.

Joe Lupo, the casino's president, said he expected a large increase due to the fact that last August, casinos were operating under state-mandated limits on occupancy, which are no longer in place.

But he cautioned that the market was down 8.4% from August 2019, before the pandemic hit. That “still shows the COVID impact and the need to recognize opportunities to work together for growth and improvements to the city,” Lupo said.