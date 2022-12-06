Atlantic City casino theater to become adult entertainment venue in 2023

ATLANTIC CITY — Spiegelworld, which has produced live shows for audiences in Las Vegas, is reopening the Warner Theatre at Caesars Atlantic City as an adult performance venue called The Hook.

“A decade ago, we came to Vegas and did things differently in live entertainment," said Ross Mollison, founder of Spiegelworld. "Now, we’re incredibly excited that our pals at Caesars have given us this opportunity to bring our party to the playground of potential that is Atlantic City."

The Hook will feature live stage shows and an interactive dining experience as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation project at Caesars, the company said Tuesday in a news release. It will be open weekly for shows at a 400-seat venue, transformed from a gambling area with video slots adjacent to Mountain Bar, a Spiegelworld representative said.

Superfrico, an Italian restaurant, will also be featured at the venue.

These projects are part of a $400 million investment in the resort by owner Caesars Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale for when the venue opens June 30, 2023, Spiegelworld said.

“We love what Spiegelworld has created with Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, so as we were thinking about how we could bring more energy to Caesars Atlantic City, we immediately thought of Ross," Caesars Entertainment President Anthony Carano said. "We are excited to see what his daring and innovative team has in store for Caesars Atlantic City with The Hook and Superfrico."