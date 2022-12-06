 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City casino theater to become adult entertainment venue in 2023

  • 0
The Hook
Spiegelworld, provided

ATLANTIC CITY — Spiegelworld, which has produced live shows for audiences in Las Vegas, is reopening the Warner Theatre at Caesars Atlantic City as an adult performance venue called The Hook.

“A decade ago, we came to Vegas and did things differently in live entertainment," said Ross Mollison, founder of Spiegelworld. "Now, we’re incredibly excited that our pals at Caesars have given us this opportunity to bring our party to the playground of potential that is Atlantic City."

The Hook will feature live stage shows and an interactive dining experience as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation project at Caesars, the company said Tuesday in a news release. It will be open weekly for shows at a 400-seat venue, transformed from a gambling area with video slots adjacent to Mountain Bar, a Spiegelworld representative said.

People are also reading…

Superfrico, an Italian restaurant, will also be featured at the venue.

These projects are part of a $400 million investment in the resort by owner Caesars Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale for when the venue opens June 30, 2023, Spiegelworld said.

“We love what Spiegelworld has created with Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, so as we were thinking about how we could bring more energy to Caesars Atlantic City, we immediately thought of Ross," Caesars Entertainment President Anthony Carano said. "We are excited to see what his daring and innovative team has in store for Caesars Atlantic City with The Hook and Superfrico."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Caesars Sportsbook fined for wrongly denying hockey payout

Caesars Sportsbook fined for wrongly denying hockey payout

New Jersey gambling regulators have fined Caesars Sportsbook for wrongly refusing to pay out over $27,000 to a gambler who made winning bets on an international hockey game last year. The dispute involved whether goals scored in overtime should count in determining whether bets are winners or losers. It's the same type of pitfall many soccer bettors may soon face during soccer’s World Cup tournament, where bets are usually graded based on what happens during regular time. The state Division of Gambling Enforcement fined Caesars $500 for wrongly insisting that the man’s hockey bets were losers.

NJ Q3 casino earns down 13%, but most surpass pre-COVID rate

NJ Q3 casino earns down 13%, but most surpass pre-COVID rate

Atlantic City’s casinos have seen their third-quarter profitability decrease by more than 13% compared with a year ago, but there is encouraging news in figures released Tuesday by New Jersey gambling regulators. The nine casinos collectively surpassed their level of profitability in the third quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. And six of the nine individual casinos were more profitable this quarter than they were during the same period in 2019. The casinos posted a collective gross operating profit of $269.2 million in the third quarter of this year.

NJ casino, sports bet, online revenue down slightly in October

NJ casino, sports bet, online revenue down slightly in October

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting, and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won over $445 million in October. That's a decline of less than 1% from the same period a year earlier. The news Thursday for the most important metric for the Atlantic City casino industry was mixed. Money won from in-person gamblers at the casinos fell by over 7% from a year earlier, but had surpassed the level of Oct. 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Four casinos _ Borgata, Hard Rock, Ocean and Resorts _ had higher in-person revenue last month than they did in Oct. 2019.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

The four-day workweek is proving to be a success

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News