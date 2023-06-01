Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Puscifer, 8 p.m. Friday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Puscifer is an experimental rock band formed by Maynard James Keenan, 59, who is known as the lead vocalist of the bands Tool and A Perfect Circle, in 1995 in Los Angeles.

Besides Keenan on vocals, the other members are Carina Round on vocals, guitar, percussion and keyboards and Mat Mitchell on guitar, bass, keyboards and synthesizers. Last year, they were joined by touring musicians Greg Edwards on bass and Gunnar Olsen on drums and programming.

Puscifer’s fourth and most recent studio album, “Existential Reckoning,” was released in 2020, and a remix album, “Existential Reckoning: Rewired,” was issued March 31. The group last performed in Atlantic City on Nov. 5 at the Hard Rock and played singles that included “The Remedy” and “The Underwhelming,” setlist.fm said.

The band is on its “Existential Reckoning Tour 3.0 — Global Probing.” Its live shows are a mixture of music, comedy and performance art.

Tickets are $69, $83, $99, $117 and $129 through ticketmaster.com.

Chris Young, 8 p.m. Saturday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

Young, 37, of Tennessee, has been in the country music field as a singer, songwriter and guitarist since 2002.

The season four winner of “Nashville Star,” a singing competition on USA, Young reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with 2021’s “Famous Friends,” featuring the title-track duet with Kane Brown.

Young, the consecutive two-year CMT Music Award winner, is known for hits that include “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Losing Sleep,” which he performed in concert in March in Fort Worth, Texas, setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $29, $39, $69, $89 and $99 through ticketmaster.com.