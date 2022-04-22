Atlantic City casino job fair seeks to fill 2,500 open positions

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's casinos will be represented at a job fair planned in partnership with the American Legion on Thursday.
The fair by the New Jersey Casino Control Commission will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the commission's parking lot off Tennessee Avenue.
The industry is gearing up for a successful spring and summer in Atlantic City, commission Chairman Jim Plousis said in a statement.
Plousis said more than 2,500 positions need to be filled, 1,300 of which are full time.
Several casinos have held job fairs this spring in a bid to fill open positions.
“Persisting low staffing levels coupled with the anticipation of a strong summer season will present a particular challenge for hiring managers as they seek to fill gaps with seasonal staff,” Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University, said recently. “This might be an even greater challenge than usual given that the war in Ukraine and lingering pandemic concerns could impact the return of some foreign workers using the J-1 visa program.”
The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development will be available to assist with resume writing during the commission job fair, as will various veterans organizations, the commission said.
