Kevin Hart, 9 p.m. Friday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Hart, 43, a Philadelphia native, has been in show business since 2001. He turns everyday experiences into hilarious anecdotes, and his infectious energy and charisma make him a must-see performer. He is on his “Reality Check” tour, which started last year and ends this year.

A review of a Hart show in April in England said Reality Check finds Hart in strong form. The new show strikes a better balance between self-reflection, self-assurance and big-hitting laughs, theguardian.com said.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of accessories, phones and smart watches will not be permitted in the performance space.

Tickets are $139, $179, $219, $255 and $269 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Joe Satriani, 9 p.m. Friday, The Music Box, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Satriani, 66, has played to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. His 18th studio album, “The Elephants of Mars,” was released in April of last year.

Satriani played a concert earlier this month in Bordeaux, France. He played such new songs as “Sahara,” “Faceless” and “The Elephants of Mars” and such 1980s singles as “Flying in a Blue Dream,” “Satch Boogie” and “Surfing With The Alien,” setlist.fm said.

Tickets $69 and $79 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

The group is known for its doo-wop harmonies and the falsetto of the 89-year-old Valli. The group performs all its greatest hits in concert and are known for such singles as “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Tickets are $59, $69, $79, $99, $109, $129, $142 and $163 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Bryson Tiller, 8 p.m. Sunday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Tiller, 30, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, is a multi-talented artist renowned for his smooth vocals and introspective lyrics.

Indulging in the energy of the crowd, Tiller effortlessly commands the room and takes audiences on a musical journey through his discography from the heart-rending ballads to the infectious beats.

Tiller, whose musical career started 12 years ago, released his third full-length studio album, “Anniversary,” during October 2020. During a concert earlier this month in San Francisco, California, he sang his top-40 R&B hits including “Don’t,” “Exchange” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” He is on his “Back and I’m Better” tour.”

Tickets are $49, $54, $59 and $69 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Steve Aoki, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, HQ2 Beach Club, Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City.

Miami, Florida native Aoki, 45, also known as Stoki, is a two-time, Grammy-nominated DJ with a producer’s career consisting of a lauded cross-genre discography that includes seven studio albums and collaborations with electronic dance music heavy hitters Armand Van Helden, NERVO, Afrojack, Tiesto and more.

A resident at HQ2 Nightclub & Beach Club, Aoki has been in the music business since 1996. His seventh and newest full-length studio album, “Hiroquest: Genesis,” was released in September.

During a show in March in Mexico, Aoki played songs that included “Azukita,” “What We Started” and his remix of Kid Cudi’s song “Pursuit of Happiness.”

Tickets are $90 and $100 and available at ticketweb.com. Only those aged 21 and older can attend.

Michael Lives Forever, 8 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sound Waves at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Famed Michael Jackson impersonator Rodrigo Teaser brings his one-of-a-kind Michael Jackson tribute, “Michael Lives Forever,” to the U.S. for its first time this summer. This string of U.S. tour dates follows the success “Michael Lives Forever” had as it toured around the world in places like Europe, Mexico and South America being seen by more than 500,000 fans to date.

On these three tour dates, Teaser will be bringing Jackson’s longtime choreographer Lavelle Smith, Jackson’s backup singer Kevin Dorsey followed by guitarist Jennifer Batten, who fans will recognize from years of playing with Jackson at events like the Super Bowl and more.

Doors open an hour before showtime. Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Darkside 50 Tour, 9 p.m. Friday, Ovation Hall of Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City.

One of the most in-demand touring entities operating, The Australian Pink Floyd Show has sold more than 4 million tickets in concerts held in 35 countries.

With 30 years of history, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept out of the pubs and onto the worldwide arena circuit.

“Darkside 50 Tour” features Australian Pink Floyd performing Pink Floyd’s 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety, including singles “Money” and “Us and Them.”

Door time is 8 p.m. Tickets are $29, $39, $49 and $59 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Disco Inferno, 8 p.m. Sunday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

Disco Inferno is a theatrical presentation that ignites images and remembrances of a dance floor musical era gone by when driving beats, lyrics and music electrified a generation.

Featuring the music of the ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, KC & The Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White and many more, Disco Inferno will transport those who witnessed it back to the moment they first heard these songs on the dance floor of their local discotheques.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Euphoria Variety Show, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Featuring a dynamic cast of talented performers, Euphoria takes patrons on a journey through comedy, dance and music.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors to create something new and unique.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.