Gladys Knight, 8 p.m. Friday, The Event Center, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

A seven-time Grammy Award winner, Knight, 79, has a 75-year music career. Her 37 years as the lead singer of her family group, Gladys Knight & the Pips, preceded her solo career, which started in 1989. She last released a full-length studio album in 2014.

She will sing a mixture of her hits with the Pips, including “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)” and “If I Were Your Woman.”

Tickets are $65, $77.19, $77.66 and $127.66 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Tears for Fears, 8 p.m. Friday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

The English pop-rock band has been a staple of the music industry for more than three decades. Last year in Germany, Tears for Fears played their hits “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” live in concert, setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $69, $79, $99 and $129 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

38 Special, 8 p.m. Friday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Known for their Southern rock hits, 38 Special has been entertaining audiences for more than four decades. Founding member, lead vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes, who has been there since 1974, is still in the band.

38 Special were still playing their top-40 hits such as “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up in You” live in concert earlier this month in Kentucky.

Tickets are $79, $89 and $99 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The 5th Dimension, 9 p.m. Friday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

The quintet, who formed in 1966, are one of the most prolific R&B and soul groups in music history. The group earned 14 gold records, six platinum records and six Grammy Awards. Original member Florence LaRue, 81, still performs with the group.

Live in concert, the 5th Dimension still sing hits such as “Up Up and Away,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “One Less Bell to Answer,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” and “(Last Night) I Didn’t Get to Sleep At All.”

Tickets are $40, $50 and $60 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Tiesto, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HQ2 Beach Club, Ocean Casino Resort.

Dutch DJ and music producer Tiesto, 54, is celebrating his 30th year in the music business. Tiesto’s seventh studio album, “Drive,” was released in April through Atlantic Records.

Tiesto performed in February in Montreal and played his singles “Jackie Chan,” “The Business” and “Split (Only U)” (with The Chainsmokers), among other songs.

There are no tickets available for this show at ticketweb.com currently.

Diana Ross, 8 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

From Ross’ early days as the lead singer of the Supremes to her solo career, Ross, 79, has captured the hearts of millions with her voice, stage presence and hits.

Ross, whose career started in 1959, was still performing such No. 1 1960s Supremes hits live in concert as “Baby Love,” “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Stop! in the Name of Love” earlier this month in California.

Tickets are $80, $90, $100, $188.75, $195 and $237.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Lettuce & Steel Pulse Summer Tour with Makua Rothman, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Steel Pulse, a roots reggae band from Birmingham, England, formed in 1975. Fans will be transported to the beaches of Jamaica when the group entertains with such classic tracks as “Steppin’ Out” and “Roller Skates,” which it was still playing live in concert last year in Florida.

Lettuce, a funk band, is known for its high-energy performances and infectious grooves since it formed in 1992. The group played “Phyllis” and “Do It Like You Do” live in concert in March in Birmingham, Alabama.

Tickets are available for $55 unreserved general admission and $95 VIP standing room only at ticketmaster.com.

The Jersey Tenors, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Showroom, Tropicana Atlantic City.

The Jersey Tenors perform music from the late Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Figaro. The four guys, complete with Broadway and operatic credits, are New Jersey born and bred. They will be backed by a six-piece band.

They also perform some of opera and pop’s greatest hits by Josh Groban, ABBA, Elton John, Queen, Kool & the Gang and the best from this state, from Sinatra to Valli to Bruce Springsteen to Whitney Houston.

Audiences will hear original arrangements of songs such as “Walk Like a Man,” “Still Rock ‘n Roll to Me,” “You Raise Me Up” and “Bohemian Rhapsody/Killer Queen,” among others.

Tickets are sold out, but some may become available on the day of the concert.

Motor City Fever — A Musical Celebration of Motown, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Showroom, Tropicana Atlantic City.

Motor City Fever, the national touring musical revue, is a Motown celebration. The cast is backed by a live band.

The concert features dozens of legendary Motown hits and more performed by a cast who have shared the stage with some of the legends themselves.

Motor City Fever features great Motown hits made famous by artists such as Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, the Supremes, The Temptations and more.

Tickets are $42 and are available at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are general admission and do not have assigned seating.

Euphoria Variety Show, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Featuring a dynamic cast of talented performers, Euphoria takes patrons on a journey through comedy, dance and music.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors to create something new and unique.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.