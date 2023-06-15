Buddy Guy, 9 p.m. Friday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

Guy, 86, a Louisiana native, has had a 70-year musical career. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member’s newest album is “The Blues Don’t Lie,” which was released in September.

The blues singer and guitarist performed a concert earlier this month in Brazil where he played songs that included “Damn Right, I’ve Got The Blues,” “She’s Nineteen Years Old” and “I Let My Guitar Do the Talking” from his latest album. The tour is called “Damn Right Farewell.”

Tickets are $29, $49, $59 and $79 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Nancy Wilson’s Heart, 8 p.m. Friday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a recipient of multiple Grammy Awards, Nancy Wilson, 69, a California native, is a guitarist and one of the vocalists of the 1970s and 1980s pop-rock band Heart.

Wilson released her solo debut album, “You and Me,” in 2021.

Nancy Wilson’s Heart group features vocalist Kimberly Nichole as well as touring members drummer Ben Smith, guitarist Ryan Waters, bassist Andy Stoller and keyboardist Dan Walker, blabbermouth.net said. Smith and Waters also worked with Wilson in her Roadcase Royale side project.

During a show earlier this month in Ontario, Canada, Wilson played the Heart songs “Straight On,” “These Dreams,” “Even It Up,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda” and “Mistral Wind.”

Tickets are $49, $69 and $89 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Diplo, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, HQ2 Beachclub, Ocean Casino Resort.

A three-time Grammy-winning producer and DJ, Diplo, 44, of Mississippi, has collaborated with major artists Skrillex, Major Lazer, Labrinth and more.

Diplo is known for blending multiple genres and his hit tunes “Where Are U Now” with Justin Bieber, “Electricity” with Dua Lipa and “Heartless” featuring Morgan Wallen.

Diplo’s fourth full-length studio album was self-titled and released in March 2022. During a show in October, Diplo played songs that included “Right 2 Left” (with Mele featuring Busta Rhymes); “Heartless”; and “Don’t Forget My Love” (with Miguel).

Tickets are $70 and $80 and are available at ticketweb.com. The event is 21 and over.

Any ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating they are at least 21 years old will not be admitted and will not be eligible for a refund.

The Platters with The Coasters and The Drifters Revue, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Grand, Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

The three vocal groups will perform a nostalgic collection of doo-wop and R&B classics, including “Only You,” “Yakety Yak,” “This Magic Moment,” “Under The Boardwalk” and many more from the 1950s and 1960s.

Tickets are $39 and $49 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Sunil Grover: Lol Tour, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Grover is a renowned comedian, actor and television host in India, known for his iconic characters on popular comedy shows.

Tickets are $65, $71, $95 and $150 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023, 8 p.m. Saturday, Showroom, Tropicana Atlantic City.

Asia O’Hara, Laganja Estranja, Lady Camden, Bosco, Rose, DeJa Skye and select Season 15 finalists are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq. Free your mind at the world’s largest drag production. Age 18 and over admission only.

Tickets are $153, $203, $223, $233 and $253 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Euphoria Variety Show, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Featuring a dynamic cast of talented performers, the Euphoria variety show takes patrons on a journey through comedy, dance and music.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and The Doors to create something new and unique. Tickets $29.