Bill Burr, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Burr, 55, a Massachusetts native, has been a renowned comedian for the past 31 years. He is known for his no-holds-barred approach to comedy, tackling everything from politics to pop culture with his irreverent style and sharp wit.

He dropped his latest Netflix comedy special, “Live at Red Rocks,” last July.

Tickets are $102, $132 and $162 for Friday and $102, $132, $142, $162, $179 and $202 for Saturday and are available at ticketmaster.com. The use of cameras, cellphones, recording devices or smart watches will not be permitted. Prior to entering the show, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches.

Ice Cube, 9 p.m. Friday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

The hip-hop artist is one of the most crucial in rap history. A razor-sharp lyricist, alternately furious and humorous MC and accomplished producer, Cube laid the foundation for the legacy of one of the most famous rap groups of all time with fellow rappers Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, DJ Yella and MC Ren in NWA.

Cube is known for hits such as “It Was A Good Day,” “You Can Do It” and “Check Yo’ Self” (featuring Das EFX) and performed such singles and more in May in Tucson, Arizona, setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $29, $49, $69 and $109 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Anthony Jeselnik: “Bones and All” tour, 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Music Box, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Jeselnik, 44, is a standup comedian from Pittsburgh who has been in show business since 2001. His latest Netflix special, “Fire in the Maternity Ward,” was released in 2019.

In reviewing the special, the Minneapolis Star Tribune said Jeselnik is “Andrew Dice Clay with better material.”

Tickets are $65 and $75 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Straight No Chaser: The Yacht Rock Tour, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Sing along to classic hits by Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan and more.

Tickets are $59, $79 and $99, and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Kathleen Madigan: “Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos” tour, 9 p.m. Saturday, Music Box, Borgata.

Madigan, a Missouri native, has had a 35-year comedy career. Her sixth stand-up special, “Hunting Bigfoot,” premiered Feb. 21 on Amazon. The new special, recorded at the Paramount Theater in Denver, explored topics including Madigan’s aging parents, interactions with millennials and hunting Bigfoot.

Tickets are $39 and $49 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The Grass Roots, 9 p.m. Saturday, Showroom, Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

Since their formation in 1965, the Grass Roots have gone on to chart 29 singles, 13 of which went gold, two gold albums and one platinum album. In the entire history of rock ‘n’ roll, only nine bands (including the Beatles) have charted more on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The Grass Roots average more than 100 live performances each year. No original members are left still performing in the group.

The group played in April in Staten Island, New York, and among the songs they were played were their top 10 hits “Midnight Confessions,” “Let’s Live for Today” and “Sooner or Later,” setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $35 and $40 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The PettyBreakers: The No. 1 Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, 9 p.m. Friday, the Concert Venue, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

The PettyBreakers perform such classic rock hits as “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” “American Girl” and “Refugee.”

Tickets are $34.50, $49.50 and $55 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute 8 p.m. Friday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

This tribute band captures the essence of Fleetwood Mac’s sound and style from “Go Your Own Way” to “Dreams,” and all of the band’s greatest hits.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Michael Lives Forever, 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Michael Jackson impersonator Rodrigo Teaser brings his Jackson tribute show to the U.S. for the first time this summer. The string of U.S. tour dates follows the success “Michael Lives Forever” had as it toured around the world in places like Europe, Mexico and South America.

Doors open an hour before showtime. Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Disco Inferno, 8 p.m. Sunday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

Disco tribute concert features the music of ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, KC & the Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White and more.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Euphoria Variety Show, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Featuring a dynamic cast of talented performers, Euphoria takes patrons on a journey through comedy, dance and music.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors to create something new and unique.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.