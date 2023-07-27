Santana: 1001 Rainbow Tour, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Carlos Santana, 76, will sweep audiences away with the band’s signature Latin-infused rock and soulful melodies.

Santana’s band, which formed in 1966, has won countless awards, including multiple Grammys, and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Fans can expect to hear hits like “Smooth,” “Maria, Maria” and “Black Magic Woman,” as well as new material.

Tickets are $99.50, $139.50, $189.50, $209 and $239.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Alabama, 8 p.m. Thursday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

The country music legends, who formed in 1969, had No. 1 country hits with songs like “Tennessee River,” “Feels So Right” and “Mountain Man.” All three of these singles were performed live in concert last month during a show in Tucson, Arizona, setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $20, $79, $99 and $119 and are available at ticketmaster.com. Doors at 7 p.m.

Happy Together Tour 2023, 9 p.m. Friday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

The touring sensation that has crisscrossed the nation returns with a show full of chart-topping hits from the 1960s and 1970s, an undeniable 61 Billboard top-40 smashes.

The tour is once again joined by The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening. Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills also perform.

The Turtles formed in 1965 in Los Angeles. Their top-10 pop hits include “Happy Together,” “She’d Rather Be with Me” and “Elenore,” and they performed all three songs live earlier this month in California.

Tickets are $49, $69 and $89 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Donny Osmond, 7 p.m. Sunday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Utah native Donny Osmond, 65, is known as a singer and performer with an incredible vocal range, dance moves and hits.

Osmond’s career has spanned over five decades from his early days as a member of the Osmond Brothers to his solo career. He performs some of his biggest hits, including “Puppy Love,” “Go Away Little Girl” and “Soldier of Love,” which he sang earlier this month live in concert at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Tickets are $20, $39, $49 and $69 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jack Whitehall: Jackarse Tour, 8 p.m. Saturday, Showroom, Tropicana Atlantic City.

British funnyman Jack Whitehall, 35, makes his Atlantic City debut.

The comedian and TV host became a fixture on British quiz shows and the stand-up circuit, where he uses his sharp wit to riff on contemporary society.

Tickets are $34.50, $49.50 and $64.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Grand, Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

At 15, British singer-songwriter Peter Noone, now 75, achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the pop band Herman’s Hermits. His top-5 pop hits include “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat?” and “There’s a Kind of Hush.” Noone sang these two songs and more earlier this month at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Monmouth County.

Ultimately, Herman’s Hermits sold more than 52 million records. Fourteen singles and seven albums went gold.

Tickets are $39 and $49 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Caesars Atlantic City.

The show celebrates the career, life and music of acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson. Tony nominee Charl Brown will celebrate Robinson’s story and many of his biggest hits, both the ones he sang and the ones he wrote, including, “Going to a Go-Go,” “I Second That Emotion,” “My Girl,” “Shop Around,” “Tracks of My Tears” and “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me.”

Tickets are sold out.

The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Shawn Klush and Ryan Pelton star in the show.

Tickets are $49, $59 and $69 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Abbacadabra, the ultimate ABBA tribute show, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

This ensemble brings not only the look and vibe of #ABBA, they put on a full-on concert of one of the world’s most beloved groups at their peak. Hits include “Dancing Queen,” “Fernando,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Waterloo,” “Voulez Vous” and more.

Abbacadabra got its start in 2004 and has been selling out showrooms and stages all over the world.

Abbacadabra performs ABBA’s greatest hits in a benefit concert for the Schultz-Hill Foundation.

Tickets are $35 and $55 and are available at ticketmaster.com. The $175 ticket at resortsac.com includes an after show party.

Jabbawockeez: TIMELESS, 9 p.m. Friday, 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Jabbawockeez developed a one-of-a-kind style that positioned the group as one of the most influential dance crews in the world, effectively changing the way people view dance entertainment.

With their signature look of expressionless white masks and gloves, the performers guide the audience’s attention away from individual identities and toward a unified group of athleticism, creativity and intricate synchronization.

TIMELESS, Jabbawockeez’s fourth stage production, is a sonically hypnotic voyage into the minds of the masked members.

The show takes the audience along for a ride as the characters land on earth from outer space in search of the quintessential music playlist that spans generations, locations and musical genres.

Tickets are $20, $59 and $75 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

“Grease,” 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Immerse yourself in the world of Danny and Sandy and the rest of the Pink Ladies and T-Birds as they navigate the high and lows of teenage love and rebellion. Infectious energy and iconic tunes like “Summer Nights” and “Greased Lightnin’” fill the air.

Tickets are $29, $49, $69 and $89 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The Hook, 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, Warner Theatre, Caesars Atlantic City.

Spiegelworld presents The Hook, Atlantic City’s first-ever permanent entertainment residency. The Hook brings Spiegelworld’s signature blend of absurdity, comedy and superhuman feats to the casino.

Tickets are $68 and are available at spiegelworld.com.

MJ Live, 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Showroom, Bally’s Atlantic City.

Michael Jackson impersonator Rodrigo Teaser brings his one-of-a-kind tribute show to the U.S. for the first time this summer.

Tickets start at $30, and children under 12 are free. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Euphoria Variety Show, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Featuring a dynamic cast of talented performers, Euphoria takes patrons on a journey through comedy, dance and music.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Disco Inferno, 8 p.m. Sunday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

The disco tribute concert features the music of ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, KC & the Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White and more.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.