The Brian McKnight 4, 9 p.m. Friday, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

The Brian McKnight 4 is the culmination of 25 years of writing, playing, producing and performing that define McKnight’s career.

Having combined the best aspects of his solo storytelling, trio and full production shows, McKnight created a musical exhibition of his work to date. The group is made up of McKnight on keys, guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, bassist Chris Loftin and drummer/percussionist Gregory Daniel.

McKnight sang his top-12 R&B hits, including “One Last Cry,” “Back at One” and “The Way Love Goes” during a concert last year in New York City, setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $44.50, $59.50, $74.50, $83, $232 and $348 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Counting Crows with special guest Dashboard Confessional, 8 p.m. Saturday, Event Center, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multiplatinum breakout, “August and Everything After,” the band has gone on to release seven studio albums and sell more than 20 million records worldwide.

Counting Crows played three of their top-10 hits on the alternative airplay chart, “Mr. Jones,” “’Round Here” and “A Long December,” earlier this month in Boston, setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $83, $113, $133 and $158 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Kool & the Gang and The Commodores, 8 p.m. Friday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Kool & the Gang, who formed in 1964 in Jersey City, bring their funk, R&B and soul hits such as “Celebration,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Get Down on It.” The band played all three songs last month during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Commodores, who formed in 1968, in Tuskegee, Alabama, perform such hits as “Brick House” and “Easy.” The group performed both songs in April at Bayside Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Tickets are $59, $79, $89, $99 and $129 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule with special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Featuring members of the rock band Gov’t Mule, Dark Side of the Mule will transport its audience to another dimension with its faithful renditions of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits. From “Money” to “Comfortably Numb,” Dark of the Mule captures the essence of Pink Floyd’s music with its musicianship and attention to detail.

Tickets are $69, $76, $79, $99, $109 and $129 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Sinatra: A Man and His Music, The Duprees, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Concert Venue, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

Michael Martocci, a New Jersey resident, is one of the best Frank Sinatra tribute artists. So much so that Sinatra’s manager Eliot Weisman has boasted that “Michael is the closest you will ever come to reliving the Sinatra experience.” He is backed by a 22-piece orchestra playing all the original Sinatra orchestrations.

The Duprees, who are famous for the song “You Belong to Me,” have entertained audiences for more than six decades. Tommy Petillo, Phil Granito and Jimmy Spinelli are today’s Duprees and have more than 40 years of stage performances.

Tickets are $42, $62 and $82 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, 7 p.m. Sunday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Von is known for his standup comedy as well as his appearance on popular shows such as Netflix’s “The Comedy Lineup.” His brand of humor features observations on life, love and everything in between.

Tickets were selling between $49 and $99, but the concert is currently sold out at ticketmaster.com.

I Love the ‘90s Tour, 9 p.m. Friday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This jam-packed tour features Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC and C&C Music Factory.

Tickets are $39 and $49 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Eric D’Alessandro, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Music Box, Borgata.

New York comedian D’Alessandro, 33, amassed a loyal fanbase on YouTube doing impressions of celebrities and comedic covers of popular songs.

In addition to performing at sold-out shows, D’Alessandro has been featured on multiple podcasts and TV shows, including the 2016 drama/mystery movie, “Nerve,” alongside Emma Roberts and Dave Franco.

Tickets are $48 and $58 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The Doo Wop Project, 9 p.m. Friday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of doo wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today.

The show features foundational tunes from the Belmonts, the Crests and the Flamingos through the vocal artistry of the Four Seasons, Smokey Robinson and the Temptations, all the way to doowopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Maroon 5, Jason Mraz and Sam Smith.

The show features stars from the Broadway hits “A Bronx Tale,” “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical.”

Tickets are $39, $49 and $59 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Dirty Heads: Island Glow Tour 2023 with supporting acts Lupe Fiasco, G-Love & Special Sauce and Bikini Trill, 7 p.m. Saturday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

Following in the footsteps of their California brothers Sublime, Huntington Beach’s Dirty Heads mix hip-hop, reggae and rock along with that laid-back Southern California attitude. The band last played in the resort in July 2022 at Ocean.

Dirty Heads formed in 1996 and has had top-15 alternative airplay chart hits with the songs “My Sweet Summer,” “Rescue Me” and “Vacation.” The group performed all three songs during a concert earlier this month in Connecticut.

Tickets are $49 and $59 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The Hook, 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, Warner Theater, Caesars Atlantic City.

Spiegelworld presents The Hook, Atlantic City’s first-ever permanent entertainment residency. The Hook brings Spiegelworld’s signature blend of absurdity, comedy and superhuman feats to the casino.

Tickets are $68 and are available at spiegelworld.com. Thursday is the last night of previews before the regular run starts.

Michael Lives Forever, 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Michael Jackson impersonator Rodrigo Teaser brings his one-of-a-kind tribute show to the U.S. for the first time this summer.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com. Doors open an hour before showtime.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Euphoria Variety Show, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Featuring a dynamic cast of talented performers, Euphoria takes patrons on a journey through comedy, dance and music.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Disco Inferno, 8 p.m. Sunday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

The disco tribute concert features the music of ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, KC & the Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White and more.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.