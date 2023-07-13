Peter Frampton: Never Say Never Tour, 7 p.m. Sunday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Frampton, 73, is a British rock icon who started his music career in 1966 and is known for his guitar skills and his hits “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do,” which he played live in concert earlier this month at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $69, $89, $99 and $159 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour, 9 p.m. Friday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

American ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor Dunham’s combination of ventriloquism and comedy has made him one of America’s most unpredictable and popular entertainers. Dunham, 61, a Dallas native, was named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row.

Tickets are $39, $59, $79 and $142 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Shane Gillis, 8 p.m. Saturday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

Gillis is known for his early career as a writer on Comedy Central’s “Delco Proper” and co-created, starred and wrote the YouTube hit sketch series “Gilly & Reeves.” Gillis can also be seen playing Gilly in the upcoming season of Peacock’s “Bupkis,” opposite Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco.

Gillis, 35, a Pennsylvania native, is famous for losing his “Saturday Night Live” gig before even beginning. But that hasn’t stopped Gillis from sharing the laughs in an act peppered with insults, sarcasm and shock humor covering a range of topics from everyday life.

Tickets for the Saturday performance are sold out.

Back To The 80s Featuring A Flock of Seagulls, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Get ready to dance the night away as A Flock of Seagulls, Missing Persons and Stacey Q take the stage and transport you back to the golden age of synth-pop.

A Flock of Seagulls’ dance singles, “I Ran (So Far Away),” “Telecommunication” and “The More You Live, the More You Love” were all performed by the group live in concert earlier this month in Los Angeles.

Tickets are $69, $79 and $99 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Steel Panther — On The Prowl World Tour, 8 p.m. Friday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Since forming in 2000 in Los Angeles, Steel Panther has become a global phenomenon blending hard rock virtuosity with parody and good looks.

With four full-length albums, a massive YouTube following and high-profile television appearances, including “Larry King Now” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Steel Panther has transcended its origins as a cover band playing the Sunset Strip.

Tickets are $29 and $49 and are available at ticketmaster.com. Door time is 7 p.m. There is an eight-ticket limit on this event.

The Rocket Man Show, 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, The Showroom, Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

Rus Anderson is Elton John’s official body double for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour launch promotional video and photos. Picked by the man himself, Anderson performs as a young Elton in The Rocket Man Show, driving a night of Elton’s greatest hits.

Anderson recreates an early Elton concert using clothes actually worn by Elton, including boots, glasses and a jumpsuit from 1973 as well as his sparkly tuxedo from 1984.

Tickets are $35 and $45 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

RAIN — A Tribute to the Beatles, 9 p.m. Saturday, Music Box, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

RAIN — A Tribute to the Beatles performs songs from the “Abbey Road” album and the rooftop concert in addition to all of their hits.

Tickets are $49 and $59 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The Hook, 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday and 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Warner Theater, Caesars Atlantic City.

Spiegelworld presents The Hook, Atlantic City’s first-ever permanent entertainment residency. The Hook brings Spiegelworld’s signature blend of absurdity, comedy and superhuman feats to the casino.

Tickets are $68 and are available for preview shows at spiegelworld.com.

Michael Lives Forever, 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sound Waves at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Famed Michael Jackson impersonator Rodrigo Teaser brings his one-of-a-kind Michael Jackson tribute, “Michael Lives Forever,” to the U.S. for the first time this summer.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com. Doors open an hour before showtime.

Euphoria Variety Show, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Featuring a dynamic cast of talented performers, Euphoria takes patrons on a journey through comedy, dance and music.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors to create something new and unique.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Disco Inferno, 8 p.m. Sunday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

The disco tribute concert features the music of ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, KC & the Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White and more.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.