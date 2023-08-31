Sting, Joe Sumner, 8 p.m. Sunday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

Englishman Sting, 71, released his 15th and newest studio album, “The Bridge,” in November 2021.

Sting performed his song “Every Breath You Take” with son Joe Sumner on backing vocals and other hits live in concert during a show in July in France.

Tickets are $142, $150, $171 and $179 and are available at ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Keith Urban, Carter Faith, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

From “Blue Ain’t Your Color” to “Somebody Like You,” Urban’s catalogue of chart-topping hits has made him one of the biggest names in modern country music.

Urban, 55, a New Zealand native, played both songs and more of his hits live during a show in July in Wisconsin.

Tickets are $99, $149 and $199 for Friday and $99, $149, $164 and $199 for Saturday and are available at ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Back on Tour, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Event Center, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Iglesias, a Long Beach, California, native, has been a comedian since 1997.

Iglesias’ stand-up comedy is a mixture of characters, parodies, sound effects and storytelling.

Last year, Iglesias, 47, released his sixth solo stand-up special and his third for Netflix, titled “Stadium Fluffy,” where he became the first comedian to headline Dodger Stadium.

Tickets are $93, $128, $171.75 and $180 for the 5 p.m. show and $98, $123 and $174 for the 8:30 p.m. show and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Steve-O — Bucket List Tour, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised he never expected to go through with any of them, until it was time to prepare for this tour.

Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know “Jackass” star Steve-O, 49, for, he did them all and made a highly XXX-rated multimedia comedy show out of them.

Patrons under the age of 18 are not permitted to attend.

Tickets are $49, $59 and $79 and are available at ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The Hook, 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Warner Theatre, Caesars Atlantic City.

Spiegelworld presents The Hook, Atlantic City’s first-ever permanent entertainment residency. The Hook brings Spiegelworld’s signature blend of absurdity, comedy and superhuman feats to the casino.

Tickets are $68 and are available at spiegelworld.com.

MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert, 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Showroom, Bally’s Atlantic City.

Michael Jackson impersonator Rodrigo Teaser brings his one-of-a-kind tribute show to the U.S. for the first time.

Tickets start at $30, and children under 12 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Enter BOKID at checkout. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, ticketweb.com or at the box office on show dates.

Michael — A Tribute to Michael Jackson, 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday, The Showroom, Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

Award-winning Michael Jackson tribute artist “ICE” will do spot-on mimicry of Jackson and his decades of hits.

This full-production show includes all the hits of Jackson’s career along with live dancers and the Even Stephen Orchestra under the direction of Stetson Burden.

Tickets are $35 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Euphoria Variety Show, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Featuring a dynamic cast of talented performers, Euphoria takes patrons on a journey through comedy, dance and music.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Disco Inferno, 8 p.m. Sunday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

The disco tribute concert features the music of ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, KC and The Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White and more.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.