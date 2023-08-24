Chaka Khan, The Family Stone, 8 p.m. Thursday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Khan, 70, a Chicago native, sings her classics in concert, such as “Ain’t Nobody,” “I’m Every Woman” and “Through the Fire.” She sang all three songs and other hits during a live show in May in Jacksonville, Florida, setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $35 and $89 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Train, 9 p.m. Friday, Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Atlantic City.

Train, a pop-rock band that formed in 1993 in San Francisco, will spend the evening playing their hits, which include “Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Marry Me” and other songs.

The group with lead singer Pat Monahan played all three of those singles and others live in concert during a show earlier this month in Massachusetts.

Tickets are $139.50, $168 and $203 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Leon Bridges, 8 p.m. Friday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Bridges, 34, who was raised in Fort Worth, Texas, is known for his smooth vocals and classic R&B sound. The vocalist will sing hits such as “Bad Bad News,” “Beyond” and “River.” He sang all three songs live in concert in May at a show in Napa, California.

Tickets are $79, $99 and $119 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jim Breuer, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Music Box, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Breuer, 56, of Valley Stream, New York, has been a stand-up comedian since 1988. He made the list of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Standups of All Time.

The comedian released a special last year titled “Somebody Had to Say It.” He addressed COVID-19 policies, transgenderism, “woke” college students and the general uptight attitude people have taken about everything, thefederalist.com said. He also discussed experiences he had growing up.

Tickets are sold out at ticketmaster.com.

Sonu Nigam Show, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City.

The melodies of Sonu Nigam will be heard during an evening of soulful music and performances by the renowned Bollywood playback singers.

Tickets are $49, $69, $99 and $149 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Celisse, 9 p.m. Friday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

Shorty, a trombonist, composer and bandleader, is known for his Blue Note hit album from last year, “Lifted,” which received a Grammy nomination.

Shorty, 37, a New Orleans native, has released four chart-topping studio albums, including “Lifted.” During a live concert earlier this month in Salt Lake City, Shorty performed the songs “Lifted,” “Come Back” and “I’m Standing Here,” all from “Lifted.”

Tickets are $29, $49 and $69 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, 8 p.m. Saturday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

With 20 No. 1 singles, countless awards and sold-out tours, Hubbard, 36, a Georgia native, has a career as a performer and songwriter as one half of multiplatinum duo Florida Georgia Line.

During Hubbard’s solo live show earlier this month in Iowa, Hubbard sang songs from his debut solo album, which was released in January.

Tickets are $49 and $69 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Dance to the Movies, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Atlantic City.

Seven of TV and stage’s top choreographers bring to life the classic movie dances of yesterday with a new vision.

Starring “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity pros, “So You Think You Can Dance” top finalists, “America’s Got Talent” aerialists and combining forces with singing stars from “American Idol” and “The Voice,” Dance to the Movies recreates some of the most iconic characters and memorable musical moments from movies like “Grease,” “Chicago” and “Moulin Rouge.”

Tickets are sold out at ticketmaster.com.

Magic Rocks!, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Illusionist Leon Etienne has sold out venues all over the world with performances of Magic Rocks. Etienne’s performances have been seen on “America’s Got Talent,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

The show features grand illusions, sleight of hand and comedy.

Tickets are $29, $39 and $59 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jessica Kirson, 8 p.m. Friday, The Music Box, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Kirson, 53, of Orange, Essex County, is a relatable performer of silliness, vulnerability and ridiculous characters.

Kirson’s countless comedic character videos have racked up more than 50 million views on social media.

She was awarded best female comic by the MAC association in New York City and received the prestigious Nightlife Award for best stand-up comedian.

Tickets are $35 and $45 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The Hook, 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, Warner Theatre, Caesars Atlantic City.

Spiegelworld presents The Hook, Atlantic City’s first-ever permanent entertainment residency. The Hook brings Spiegelworld’s signature blend of absurdity, comedy and superhuman feats to the casino.

Tickets are $68 and are available at spiegelworld.com.

MJ Live, 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Showroom, Bally’s Atlantic City.

Michael Jackson impersonator Rodrigo Teaser brings his one-of-a-kind tribute show to the U.S. for the first time this summer.

Tickets start at $30, and children under 12 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Enter BOKID at check out. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, ticketweb.com or at the box office on show dates.

Euphoria Variety Show, 4 p.m. Sunday, Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Featuring a dynamic cast of talented performers, Euphoria takes patrons on a journey through comedy, dance and music.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Disco Inferno, 8 p.m. Sunday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

The disco tribute concert features the music of ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, KC & The Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White and more.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.