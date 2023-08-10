Incubus, 8 p.m. Friday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

The California band’s hits include “Drive” and “Wish You Were Here,” both of which they played earlier this month in Grand Rapids, Michigan, setlist.fm said.

Tickets are $70, $80, $90 and $200 and are available at ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R. — The Big Night Out Tour, 8 p.m. Friday, Event Center, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Goo Goo Dolls, who formed in 1986 in New York, have received four Grammy nominations, nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles and made history with 16 number one and top 10-hits, including “Iris” and “Better Days.”

Goo Goo Dolls played both songs live in concert earlier this month in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Formed in 1996 in Maryland, O.A.R. likely will play hits like “Hey Girl” and “Gotta Be Wrong Sometimes,” based on what they performed live in concert in September in Florida.

Tickets are $142.66 and $152.66 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

I Want My ‘80s tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone, 8 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City.

Springfield, 73, of New South Wales, Australia, is known for his top five singles “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers’ and “Love Somebody.” He played all three songs live in concert earlier this month in Youngstown, Ohio, setlist.fm said.

Along with Springfield, the other acts on the bill — The Hooters, Young and Tutone — will each play full sets.

Tickets are $49, $59, $79 and $99 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — Acoustic, 8 p.m. Friday, The Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead is an American band formed in 2013 who mostly plays the music of the Grateful Dead as well as other covers.

Formed by Furthur drummer Joe Russo, the band debuted with Russo and four of his longtime friends and bandmates, Ween’s bassist Dave Dreiwitz, keyboardist Marco Benevento, guitarist and vocalist Scott Metzger, and American Babies’ Tom Hamilton on guitar and vocals.

During a concert in 2014 in Pennsylvania, Russo played cover versions of Grateful Dead songs that included “Shakedown Street,” “That’s It for the Other One” and “Truckin’,” setlist.fm said.

Tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster.

Tonight’s The Night — A Rod Stewart Experience, 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, The Showroom, Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

Rob Caudill’s got the high-definition jawline, the shock of spiky blonde hair, but most importantly, he has the voice.

Caudill’s naturally raspy voice sounds like the legendary Rod Stewart, and his range nails every high note from Stewart’s younger days.

Kicking out soccer balls and spinning microphone stands all the while, Caudill belts out all of Stewart’s greatest hits.

Tickets are $25 and $35 and are available ticketmaster.com.

The Hook, 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, Warner Theatre, Caesars Atlantic City.

Spiegelworld presents The Hook, Atlantic City’s first-ever permanent entertainment residency. The Hook brings Spiegelworld’s signature blend of absurdity, comedy and superhuman feats to the casino.

Tickets are $68 and are available at spiegelworld.com.

MJ Live, 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Showroom, Bally’s Atlantic City.

Michael Jackson impersonator Rodrigo Teaser brings his one-of-a-kind tribute show to the U.S. for the first time this summer.

Tickets start at $30, and children under 12 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Enter BOKID at check out. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, ticketweb.com or at the box office on show dates.

Magical Mystery Doors, 4 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort.

This tribute act blends the music of the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors.

Tickets are $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Disco Inferno, 8 p.m. Sunday, Superstar Theater, Resorts Casino Hotel.

The disco tribute concert features the music of ABBA, the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, KC and the Sunshine Band, Donna Summer, Barry White and more.

Tickets are $29 and $39 and are available at ticketmaster.com.